Exclusive: Gotham’s David Mazouz Talks Dopplegangers, CW Crossover, And His Favorite Version Of Batman

After tonight's episode of Gotham, ComicBook.com got the chance to speak with David Mazouz (Bruce Wayne) about the action-packed story. The actor spoke with Chris Killian on Good Knight Gotham where he talked about dopplegangers, crossovers, and even his favorite version of Batman.

To kick things off, David took time to talk about the second episode of Gotham Season 3, "Burn the Witch." So, be warned! There are spoilers below!

The episode saw Bruce Wayne as he continued his investigation into the mysterious organization known as The Court of Owls. However, the episode ended with a major twist when fans learned that a doppleganger of Bruce was one of the so-called monsters who escaped from Indian Hill last season.

"It was a lot of fun," David said about shooting the scene where Bruce meets Dopple-Bruce face-to-face. "As you'll see in the future, I've had quite a few scenes with myself, and that was the first of many. It was the first time I really got to learn the ropes of how to have a scene with myself."

"It's hard, but it's fun," he continued. "I think the hardest thing about it is having chemistry without yourself and have a relationship with somebody that's not really there...You're not playing off of anybody. That's one of the hardest things I've come across in my acting career."

When asked about how long Dopple-Bruce would stick around, David said he would be around "for awhile."

"I'm tempted to say for the season, but I don't know the full answer. So, I'll just say awhile for now," he teased.

David also gushed about his interest in bringing Gotham to the so-called DCCW-Verse which houses hit series like The Flash, Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow, and Supergirl. When asked if he'd want the shows to do a crossover special, the actor said, "Absolutely."

"I mean, now The Flash can time travel," he said. "The whole problem before was that Gotham is set in the past while the other shows...are set in the present. But, now that there's time travel introduced to the CW-Verse, I don't see why not. But it's not my call."

He continued, saying, "I would love it. I would love to have a crossover episode and have a reference to the fact that Gotham is part of a larger DC Universe...I hope it does happen."

And, when it came to saying who his favorite movie iteration of Batman was, David spent some time searching for an answer.

"It's so hard because they're all so different," he explained. "You can look at Michael Keaton and compare him to someone like Christian Bale. Yeah, they're both playing Batman, but they're bringing completely different versions of the role...so I couldn't say a personal favorite."

However, David did admit he loves what Ben Affleck is doing with the role currently. The actor also said he drew a lot of inspiration for his portrayal of Bruce Wayne from The Dark Knight's Christian Bale since he brought that "darkness and intensity."

