Excusive Look at ‘Titans: The Complete First Season’

Titans: The Complete First Season from DC Universe and Warner Bros. TV is now available for digital download on services other than DC Universe, including SVOD platforms like Vudu and iTunes. To celebrate, Warner Bros. TV has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive clip from the forthcoming Blu-ray of the season, providing an exploration into the character of Raven (Teagan Croft), who was the centerpiece of the season. You can check it out above. Raven, the daughter of the demon Trigon, was first seen in Titans as a young woman living with her mother, but after a mysterious figure murdered her mom, her life got a lot more complicated.

Titans follows a group of young soon-to-be Super Heroes from across the world of DC as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Former Gotham City vigilante Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could unleash Hell on Earth. Joining them in their quest are the mysterious Starfire and loveable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes while battling villains, demonic forces … and encountering familiar faces from across DC’s legendary canon, including the Doom Patrol, setting up the next DC Universe show.

In the series, Raven is a loner more comfortable hiding in her hoodie than making friends. Haunted by a dark force inside her, she experiences violent episodes that she cannot understand or control. She is also plagued by recurring nightmares that lead her across the country in search of help…

“Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is proud to offer fans the opportunity to own this all-new, live-action series that follows a band of fearless DC Super Heroes uniting together from every corner of the universe,” said Rosemary Markson, WBHE Senior Vice President, Television Marketing. “The unique and dark take to this classic tale will have strong appeal to DC Super Hero fans.”

A bold, new take on DC’s famed Super Hero team – from executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker, Sarah Schechter and John Fawcett – comes to Digital on March 21, 2019 when Warner Bros. Home Entertainment releases Titans: The Complete First Season. All 11 thrilling episodes of the DC UNIVERSE digital subscription service’s inaugural live-action series will be available for purchase ($24.99 HD SRP) from digital retailers. Pre-orders for the digital release are available now.