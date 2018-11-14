DC Announces ‘Female Furies’

DC Comics is returning to Apokolips for a new miniseries about the Female Furies.

The series is written by Cecil Castellucci (Shade, The Changing Girl) and features artwork by Adriana Melo (Plastic Man). Launching in February 2019, the series explores what happens when Darkseid’s finest warriors realize that the loyalty and devotion they’ve shown their fascist overlord has not been duly rewarded.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The fact is that the Furies are kept down by the circumstances of where they live and who is in power,” Castellucci tells Polygon. “How do women in that kind of world have an awakening, and ultimately a reckoning, with their lot? And how do they come into their own true power and become a team to make a change for better or worse? What does it mean to have someone’s back after years of stabbing people in the back?”

Jack Kirby created the Female Furies, Apokolips, and Darkseid as part of his Fourth World saga. The Furies are recruited, trained, and brainwashed by Granny Goodness to serve Darkseid in his quest for ultimate control over every mind in the universe. These series is set early in the saga’s timeline, before Big Barda defected from the Furies and escaped Apokalips, and will see Granny realizing just how much Darkseid owes to her and her Furies.

“Darkseid wouldn’t have kept Granny around if she wasn’t excellent at what she does,” Castellucci says, “He knows she’s exceptional and he is terrified of it. It is very common for people with absolute power to control people who are perhaps better, smarter, and stronger than them very close in order to control them. Dictators and power mongers tend to keep the people they are most afraid of down and strip opportunities away from them by keeping them on a tight leash.”

Are you excited about Female Furies? Let us know in the comments!

Female Furies #1 goes on sale in February 2019. Here’s the official solicitation text:

“For their entire lives, the Female Furies have been raised to be the meanest, most cunning, and most ruthless fighting force on all of Apokolips. So why is it that Granny Goodness’ girls are left behind every time the men go to war? With the might of New Genesis hanging over the planet, and the Forever People making mincemeat of Darkseid’s army, Granny thinks it’s time all of that changed.

And so it is that Big Barda, Aurelie, Mad Harriet, Lashina, Bernadeth, and Stompa set out to beat the boys at their own game. Little do they know, the game is rigged and one mistake could spell disaster for our heroines!

FEMALE FURIES is an exciting new series featuring some of Jack Kirby’s coolest Fourth World characters, brought to life by the writer of SHADE, THE CHANGING GIRL and the artist of PLASTIC MAN!”