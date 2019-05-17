First Look at Deathstroke Animated Series Revealed

Today, The CW’s crop of DC Comics-inspired programming went into a new, but familiar territory, with the announcement of a Deathstroke animated series. Thankfully, it didn’t take long for us to get a first look at what the series will entail.

CW Seed’s Twitter account recently shared a piece of key art for the upcoming animated series, which shows Slade Wilson/Deathstroke fighting off HIVE agents in a tropical forest.

Videos by ComicBook.com

No mercy…Deathstroke is coming soon to CW Seed. pic.twitter.com/55G4PqarcI — CW Seed (@cwseed) May 16, 2019

Deathstroke has had a pretty storied history across film and television, with Manu Bennett portraying the character in The CW’s Arrowverse of shows. It is unclear if Bennett will be reprising his role in the animated series, although fans will probably assume that that is the case, considering the unique stamp he has made on the character.

“Every time we add on a little bit of a layer here and there it helps kind of draw that story out.” Bennett said during a 2017 convention appearance. “Sometimes I’m missing Arrow and there’s been times when it’s been a year and a half between getting back out there to film Oliver and the cast – Stephen [Amell] – but they made a really good job out of this last couple of episodes and that they humanized Slade rather than demonized the character was just such a relief for me because I’ve always been of the idea that Deathstroke from the DC Comics, Marv Wolfman’s character, has more integrity just being a crazy Mirakuru guy.”

Other portrayals of Deathstroke have included Joe Manganiello in Justice League, and Esai Morales set to play him in Season 2 of DC Universe’s Titans.

“To be honest, when he was announced to do this role, I was very very happy for him.” Bennett said of Manganiello’s portrayal in 2017. “Of course, I was a little bit disappointed that I wouldn’t get to do such a wonderful opportunity of getting onto that big screen with Deathstroke. But listen, I have had the wonderful opportunity to be a TV actor, and to spend the time it takes to cook a character. And sometimes, I don’t think you get that chance when you’re on the big screen. But as for Joe’s ability to get up there and do this character, I’m behind him, I hope, as much as everybody else is behind him.”

What do you think of the first look at CW Seed‘s Deathstroke animated series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!