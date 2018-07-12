The Flash Loses Major Speedforce Superpower

The Flash #50 changed the game in a few ways, including removing a valuable power from the Flash family.

Spoilers incoming for The Flash #50, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Force Barrier has been broken thanks to Hunter’s coercing of Wally West and Barry Allen, and while it brought about new abilities and even the return of an old friend, it also ended up resulting in the loss of time travel.

Thanks to the Speed Force, the Flash’s have enjoyed the ability to travel through time via temporal energy, something both Barry and Wally have used at various times. In fact, time travel as a whole has become quite common in the Flash books, but after Barry and Wally initially chase down Hunter, the only way to defeat him is to use that temporal energy, specifically from Wally.

The method works, as Wally is able to defeat Hunter and knock him out of Hypertime before it all collapses. Unfortunately, as Barry explains to Wally, it ended up cutting them off from time travel.

When Wally tells Barry he’s going to chase down Hunter, even if it means going back through time, Barry breaks the bad news to him.

“You can’t,” Barry says. When…when you released your temporal energy. It cut us off from time-travel.”

That means no more cosmic treadmill and no more Flashpoint-type scenarios…at least for now. Honestly, that’s not a bad thing, as since Flashpoint the Flash books seem to involve time travel constantly. This should be a welcome change, and you can check out the spoiler image above.

The Flash #50 is written by Joshua Williamson and is drawn by Howard Porter and a variant cover by Francesco Mattina. The official description can be found below.

“The lightning-fueled finale of “Flash War”! Zoom adapts two new Speed Force powers into his arsenal against both Barry Allen and Wally West. What are these strange new powers? What can they do? And how will this haunt the Scarlet Speedster long after “Flash War” is over? It’s the power of two Flashes pitted against the seemingly unstoppable Hunter Zolomon!”

The Flash #50 is in comic stores right now