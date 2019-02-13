‘The Flash’ Recap: Nora Messes Everything Up In “Cause and XS”

As usual, full spoilers for “Cause and XS” up ahead. If you haven’t watched tonight’s episode of The Flash, proceed with caution!

Cisco has come up with a metahuman cure but it’s not quite ready yet. They find out that to finish it off, Barry needs to take it into the Speed Force. He leaves Nora behind, who’s upset that her father won’t let her go with.

Elsewhere, Iris is attacked by Cicada and taken to a holding location in an abandoned warehouse. Iris manages to send a distress signal out, alerting Nora and Caitlin to her location. Once they arrive, Cicada uses his dagger to kill Killer Frost. Distressed, Nora begins running and apparently runs so fast she resets the timeline.

In the new timeline, Cicada goes to Ralph’s office instead. The same situation plays out but this time, Nora and Caitlin move out of the way and Ralph is stabbed with the dagger. Again, Nora resets the timeline and returns to STAR Labs.

Suspicious of Nora’s actions in the past, Sherloque begins investing Iris’ office, where — believe it or not — he’s kidnapped by Cicada. This time, Nora goes by herself but it’s too late — Cisco vibes in and is stabbed by the dagger.

Nora resets the timeline again, to no avail. She keeps resetting the timeline but various members of Team Flash keep getting killed off. Eventually, she returns to STAR Labs, where Cisco tells everyone she’s been trying to reverse time. Nora admits she’s unable to stop Cicada from killing somebody and storms out of the room.

After Cisco calms her down, the team works on a plan to stop Cicada. They head to the same rooftop where the other killings have taken place and are eventually able to manipulate the timeline. In the new timeline, they get Cicada to stab himself with the dagger, and he ends up flying off.

Barry returns from the Speed Force to find out Nora’s manipulated the timeline over 52 times. He warns her about any further manipulations.

The episode ends with a flash forward to 2049, where Nora makes Eobard promise her he knows what he’s talking about.

Other snippets from the episode:

Cisco continues going on his first date with Kamilla in each timeline throughout the episode, but he eventually has deja vu enough that he eventually finds out what’s going on. Towards the end of the episode, Cisco finally smoothes things over.

What’d you think of “Cause and XS?” Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

New episodes of The Flash air Tuesday nights at 8 pm Eastern on The CW.