Freddie Prinze Jr.’s GEGGHEAD Shows Red Hood and Nightwing on a Hilarious Stakeout



The folks at GEGGHEAD are at it again! After last week's hilarious Deathstoke video, the group known for posting humorous comic book content shares what Red Hood (Freddie Prinze Jr.) and Nightwing (Jon Lee Brody) would do while surveilling bad guys in Super Stakeouts.

In the new video, the two crime-stoppers spot their villain, but they have trouble agreeing on whether or not to call the police.

"I've literally never called the cops in my life," Red Hood says.

The two pals argue and Nightwing takes some low blows.

"Well, maybe if you had, you wouldn't have ended up, you know, like you are," he retorts.

GEGGHEAD is full of fun content like this. The group was founded by Prinze Jr., Brody, and Clare Grant, and focuses on "Board/Deck Games, Video Games, Table Top Games, Combat Sports, MMA, Sketch Comedy, and more!"

Brody, a producer, actor, and director who has had cameos in films such as Furious 7 and Star Trek Into Darkness, spoke with Comicbook.com about the video and what GEGGHEAD has in store for its audience.

"Definitely plans for more stakeouts," Brody shared. "You haven't seen the last of the odd couplings of Nightwing and Red Hood! And who knows, you might see others on stakeouts too!"

When asked why they chose these specific characters, Brody says he's "always loved Nightwing." Prinze Jr., on the other hand, is a newer fan.

"Freddie was always primarily a Marvel guy. When we were first starting GEGGHEAD we started spitballing ideas. And I filled him in on Red Hood. He really got into it and then naturally we said 'why not make a whole thing of Nightwing and Red Hood together'", he explained. You can watch the two actors playing the characters again in Hoodwinked.

Brody was also asked about Grant's involvement with the group, and if fans will be seeing her suit up as a hero any time soon.

"You'll most definitely see her in some legit cosplay. She's the coolest. And it's also important to us to have a female voice for GEGGHEAD. And who better than Clare!," he replied.

Grant is an actress who has lent her voice to various animated projects, including Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H, Robot Chicken, and Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Stakeout videos aren't all GEGGHEAD has to offer. They have ongoing sketches such as Superhero Casting Call and F*@# Deadpool, and tons of gaming content, including GEGG WARS, a Star Wars Table Top RPG Series featuring Prinze Jr. and the cast of Star Wars Rebels.

"[Clare] runs a game for us called Mafia aka the game of lies," Brody added.

Outside of GEGGHEAD, Brody's latest project is Office Uprising, an action/comedy/horror film he executive produced that features Brenton Thwaites, Zachary Levi, Jane Levy, Alan Ritchson, and Karan Soni.

Earlier this week, Prinze Jr. was seen in Olay's Super Bowl ad which starred his wife, Sarah Michelle Gellar. He also just wrapped production for I Mom So Hard, an upcoming film from Dan Scardino.

What other DC characters would you like to see in a stakeout? Tell us in the comments!

