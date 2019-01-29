Funko Movie Could Be First Marvel and DC Crossover on Big Screen

Funko fans are ecstatic that the brand is hitting the big screen, and it seems it could also be the first Marvel DC crossover in the process.

Thanks to a new three-year plan from Warner Bros.’ Warner Animation Group, we know that a Funko movie is in the works. Daniel Richtman discovered that initial reveal, but since then he’s also found a few characters that will end up being a part of the film, and that includes characters like Darth Vader, Hellboy, Deadpool, Care Bears, Harley Quinn, and Wonder Woman among others.

As he points out, that means this could end up being the first big screen Marvel DC crossover project since both Deadpool and DC characters like Wonder Woman and Harley Quinn are in there.

So yeah looks like The Funko Movie could be the very first Marvel/DC crossover on the big screen… — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) January 27, 2019

Oh wait, zooming in I now noticed Baby Groot is in there too! pic.twitter.com/jfSMdIMLy4 — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) January 27, 2019

He also noticed on a poster of characters that if you zoom in you can see Baby Groot in there too, among other characters like Scorpion (Mortal Kombat).

So that’s TWO Marvel characters already confirmed for the Funko movie. — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) January 27, 2019

The LEGO franchise has built around both Marvel and DC in the past, though those have never crossed paths in their films, though other franchises have crossed paths with DC thanks to LEGO Batman. Funko has also previously released animated shorts for both companies in support of their POP boxes, but again, they’ve never crossed paths.

Marvel and DC have joined forces in the past, with several big crossover events in the past, most notably the DC vs Marvel event that created the Amalgam universe, though that was just in the comics. This would be a first for the big screen, and even if it is in POP form, we can’t wait to see Deadpool and Baby Groot on the same screen as Harley Quinn and Wonder Woman.

WAG has several projects in development, including the Space Jam sequel, a fully animated adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat, Looney Tunes offshoot Coyote v. Acme starring Wile E. Coyote, and The Jetsons. A fully animated Scooby-Doo project is also planned for early 2020.

As for the Funko movie, we’re not sure when it is ready to hit theaters, but we’ll let you know when we find out.

So what do you think about Marvel and DC crossing over on the big screen? Let us know in the comments!