Funko's First Pops With Purpose Figures: DC Bombshells, Yara Flor, Spock, and Spongebob

Earlier this month at the FunKon virtual event, Funko kicked off their Pops With Purpose program, which basically expands on the Funko Cares program for their philanthropic-focused Pop figures. The very first Pop figures in this collection are up for pre-order now, and it includes a DC Bombshells wave in support of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and Yara Flor, Spongebob, and Star Trek Pop figures in support of Rivet - an organization focused on investing in youth-led social change.

Funko's Pops With Purpose DC Bombshells wave features Harley Quinn, Catwoman, Supergirl, and Wonder Woman. Pre-orders for all of these Pop figures are live here at Entertainment Earth now. The Target exclusive Hawkgirl is available to pre-order here. Batwoman will arrive as a Funko Shop exclusive in the near future. Unlike the 2020 crop of Pop figures for Breast Cancer Research, packaging for the new figures will feature Pops With Purpose branding and details about Funko's charitable donation on the back.

The second wave of new Pops With Purpose figures includes Yara Flor (Future State), aka DC Comics' new Wonder Woman. It also features a new Pop figure of Spongebob with a butterfly net, and Star Treks' Spock in the Captain's chair. Again, these figures will feature Pops With Purpose branding on the box, and Rivet notes that they will include the story of a young changemaker" on the back and that "proceeds from each purchase go directly to other young people leading social change in their communities". Pre-orders are available here on Entertainment Earth.

“Throughout Funko’s history, community has been at the heart of all of our efforts,” says Andrew Perlmutter, president, Funko. “When fans decide to purchase and display a Pop! With Purpose, they are signifying their support for a cause that contributes to making the world a more kind and equitable place for all.”

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.