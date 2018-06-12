Geoff Johns to Write and Produce DC’s ‘Green Lantern Corps’ Movie

This morning, it was announced that Geoff Johns would be stepping down as Chief Creative Officer of DC Entertainment, and shift into a more creative, hands-on role with several of DC’s properties. As it turns out, of Johns’ first projects is to write and produce the long talked about Green Lantern Corps.

Johns is well known for his run of Green Lantern comics for DC, and the movie was reported to be based on his work. Now, with Johns’ new role, it looks as though he’ll be much more hands-on when it comes to the making of the film.

After stepping down from his current role, Johns entered an exclusive deal with Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment. His new production company, Mad Ghost Productions, will be creating content for multiple divisions of the studio, including films, television, and comic books.

According to the press release, one of Johns’ first film projects will be Green Lantern Corps. Rather than serving as an executive producer on the movie, Johns will write the screenplay and produce.

The last official update for Green Lantern Corps, which has been talked about for years at now, stated that David Goyer would be writing the film. The press release regarding Johns’ involvement didn’t say whether or not he was joining Goyer as a co-writer, or if he was starting fresh on his own.

In addition to the production of the Green Lantern Corps, Johns is set to continue working on the DC films that he was already a part of. This includes Aquaman, Shazam!, and Wonder Woman 2.

“I took on a role at DCE because I love the characters and this universe more than anything. But, I want to spend my days writing and on set. I’m thrilled to get back to a more hands-on creative role. It’s a dream job on dream projects, reaching even deeper into DC’s vast pantheon of characters,” said Johns. “I’m also excited to continue to work with the amazing team at DCE and my colleagues at Warner Bros.”

