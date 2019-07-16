Gotham Nominated for an Emmy Award

The complete list of nominations for the 2019 Emmy Awards was unveiled in full on Tuesday morning, recognizing the best that television had to offer over the last year. Shows like Game of Thrones and Veep are mentioned numerous times throughout the extensive list of nominations, which is to be expected given their history with awards. However, DC fans got a nice surprise with the announcement of the nominees, as Gotham scored a nomination for its recently-concluded final season.

The Gotham nomination didn’t come in one of the “major” awards like Outstanding Drama Series or any of the acting categories, but it did receive some love in a technical category. Gotham was nominated for Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series.

This nomination is for the episode “The Legend of the Dark Knight: I Am Bane,” which was the tenth episode of the final season. The sound team of George Haddad, Chad Hughes, Julie Atlus, Ashley Revell, Joseph T. Sabella, and Rick Owens all share the nomination.

Gotham is going up against Better Call Saul, Game of Thrones, Star Trek: Discovery, and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan for the Sound Editing award.

All in all, this will be the 12th nomination for Gotham over the course of its five season run. Its only victory came in 2017 for Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role, for the episode “Heavydirtysoul.”

While Gotham has only earned one nomination this year, there is a fan-favorite Gotham alum earning some love on the list. Anthony Carrigan was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on HBO’s Barry opposite Bill Hader. His turn of NoHo Hank has earned him loads of praise over the last couple of years, but Gotham fans will remember him for his turn as over-the-top assassin Victor Zsasz.

