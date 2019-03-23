‘Gotham’: Better Look at Finale Batman Suit Revealed

The finale of Gotham is just about a month away, which means that we’re just weeks removed from seeing Batman arrive on the small screen.

Earlier this week, a photo of the alleged Gotham Batsuit surfaced online, giving fans the potential first look at the new Caped Crusader. However, the photo was a bit warped and out of focus. It was easy to make out the rough details of the suit, but nothing was very clean or crisp.

That changed today as a similar photo has been shared on social media, this one much better than its predecessor. Things are focused correctly, and you can make out all of the various details in the suit. Take a look!

Television critics who were able to attend the Gotham panel at last month’s TCA winter press tour got a glimpse of the final Batman in action from the finale. It was then revealed by showrunner John Stephens that young actor David Mazouz would not be wearing the suit during the flash-forward Gotham finale, despite playing Bruce Wayne throughout the entire series. Instead, an actor with a larger stature would be filmed physically in the suit, while Mazouz would provide the voice and facial expressions.

What’s even more exciting is that there won’t just be a scene or two of Batman in the series finale of the show. During a recent interview, Gotham star Cameron Monaghan, who plays Jeremiah Valeska, said that there would be an entire Batman-centric episode.

“I will say we’ve been given certain liberties in this final season that we haven’t been given before that’s going to make itself pretty apparent as you watch it,” Monaghan said. “All I’ll say is when you have an episode that’s a full-on Batman episode running around in the future, you’re going to have characters that you’ll expect to see. I don’t think it’s a spoiler to say at this point that it’s 10 years in the future — that’s been talked about openly by the producers and showrunners – I don’t want to say exactly what my role in that is, but it was kick ass. It’s one of the coolest opportunities I’ve ever had.”

How did Gotham do with the final Batsuit? What are you expecting from Batman’s appearance on the show? Let us know in the comments!

