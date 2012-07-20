David Mazouz Reveals Which Batman Villain He’d Play

Fox's Gotham has become known for bringing all kinds of DC Comics villains to the small screen. But the show's own Bruce Wayne, David Mazouz, has one Batman villain that he'd like to portray.

Mazouz is currently in Nashville for Heroes and Villains Fan Fest and took some time to sit down with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis. They talked about Batman's rogues gallery, and which member of it Mazouz would like to play in any sort of adaptation.

"I'd have to say Bane." Mazouz revealed. "Just because of the voice."

When asked if he would use the memorable voice made famous by Tom Hardy in The Dark Knight Rises, Mazouz was very on board.

"Absolutely." Mazouz explained. "I'm not going to try it now, because I'm going to just completely embarrass myself. But yeah, I'd love to experiment with the voice."

While Mazouz is currently playing a younger version of Batman - who recently took a huge step towards becoming The Dark Knight in Gotham's season three finale - the actor revealed that he would be willing to lend his talents to another superhero property down the line.

"I mean, if I was presented with an opportunity like that," Mazouz revealed, "I would absolutely jump on it. That's something that sounds great."

You can view the full video above.

You can view the official description for Gotham below.

Gotham's origin story continues to unfold, and as the show enters its fourth season, the stakes will be higher than ever! With the Court of Owls decimated, the aftermath of the Tetch virus crippling the city, and every (surviving) villain in Gotham's underworld jockeying for power, Jim Gordon and the GCPD will have their hands full. And that's just the beginning! What threat does Ra's al Ghul pose, and will Penguin regain his title as the King of Gotham? What new villains are in store for season four, and what does Bruce Wayne's season finale reveal mean for Gotham City — and his ultimate destiny?

Gotham stars Ben McKenzie as Detective James Gordon, Donal Logue as Harvey Bullock, David Mazouz as Bruce Wayne, Morena Baccarin as Leslie Thompkins, Sean Pertwee as Alfred, Robin Lord Taylor as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin, Erin Richards as Barbara Kean, Camren Bicondova as Selina Kyle/the future Catwoman, Cory Michael Smith as Edward Nygma/the future Riddler, Jessica Lucas as Tabitha Galavan, Chris Chalk as Lucius Fox, Drew Powell as Butch Gilzean, Maggie Geha as the future Poison Ivy, Michael Chiklis as Detective Nathaniel Barnes, Benedict Samuel as Mad Hatter.

Gotham returns to FOX for Season 4 this fall.

MORE GOTHAM: Season 4 Comic-Con Panel Info Released / Why Gotham Will Probably Never Make Jerome A Regular Character / Producer Reveals Season 4 Premiere Title And Details