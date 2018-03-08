‘Gotham’s Cameron Monaghan Confirms He’s Playing Two Different Roles This Season (Exclusive)

It’s official! Cameron Monaghan is bringing not one, but two agents of chaos to Gotham this season.

Last week, Gotham star Morena Baccarin reportedly let slip that Monaghan, best known for his role as Jerome, was taking on multiple roles in the back half of the season. She said that the other character was some kind of relative to Jerome, leading many to believe that this could in fact be the introduction of the Joker to Gotham.

Fortunately, we can now confirm that Monaghan is officially pulling double duty for the arc this spring. ComicBook.com spoke exclusively with Monaghan ahead of Jerome’s return on Gotham this week, and we asked the actor about the challenges that come with playing multiple roles at once.

“It’s a very strange thing,” Monaghan admitted. “Obviously I can’t get too much into what the theory is or what that’s like. I will say that I wanted to make this guy feel distinct and I wanted to make him be visually different, I wanted him to carry himself different, I wanted his voice to be different. I wanted everything about him to be accepted. So that’s a challenge in itself, but also a challenge is, you’re basically acting with yourself. It’s a very weird thing. It’s definitely one of the most challenging things I’ve ever had to do as an actor. It was a bit of a head-trip.”

As he continued, Monaghan began making some slight connections between Jerome, this new character, and the Joker.

“I can’t wait for it to all be cut together, and for everything that happened to make its way forward. I can’t wait to see it,” he said. “It’s a really unique experience and I think the story, it’s really clever. I think it helps spin the narrative of both Jerome and the Joker, in a new and exciting kind of way. It adds its own twist to the mythos. I think it’s really fun and really unique. So yeah. I can’t tell you enough, it’s a really cool challenge.”

While he obviously didn’t come right out and say “This new character is the Joker,” Monaghan’s words did put them in the same conversation. David Mazouz, who plays Bruce Wayne on the series, recently told us that the Joker’s introduction to the series would be shock fans. He even went as far as to say that this reveal was the best way to “have Jerome maybe be involved in the creation of the Joker but have him not be the Joker.”

Fortunately, Gotham fans won’t have to wait very long to see this big reveal, or this mysterious new character. In fact, we could be seeing him appear in the next couple of weeks. We asked Monaghan how long it would be before the character would make his debut.

‘Um, not very long at all,” Monaghan replied. “You know, obviously Jerome comes back in episode 4×13 and It will only be two or three more episodes until we start getting to this new one. You don’t have to wait too long.”

It’s entirely possible that this debut could actually take place next week. The upcoming episode is titled “A Dark Knight: Reunion,” and it seemed like a safe bet to assume the name was alluding to a reunion between Bruce and Alfred, and/or Penguin and Nygma. However, it could also be referencing Jerome meeting up with a relative that he hasn’t seen in some time, who’s just now coming to Gotham City.

New episodes of Gotham air on Thursday nights at 8pm ET on FOX.

