‘Gotham’s David Mazouz Wants to Play Batman in the Movies

Five years as Bruce Wayne isn’t enough for Gotham‘s David Mazouz. He’d like to play Batman on the big screen, too.

Mazouz told Cinema Blend that he is interested in suiting up as the iconic hero in movies with one condition: he needs a few years to get prepared for it.

“Oh, absolutely,” Mazouz said. “I think I would need to be a little bit older, a little bit taller.”

On Gotham, Mazouz has played young Bruce Wayne since its debut in 2014. However, fans have wondered if the actor would be able to fill out the Batman suit once his character fully transitioned into the DC Comics hero given Mazouz’ age and height. It’s a question that was finally answered during the show’s final Television Critics’ Association presentation on Wednesday where it was revealed that while Mazouz will be playing Batman, he won’t exactly be the man in the Batsuit. While it’s Mazouz’ face will be the face beneath the cowl and it will be his voice you hear when Batman speaks, the suit will actually be worn by someone with a larger frame — specifically, someone over six feet tall.

Having to wait a bit longer to grow into the role likely keeps Mazouz out of consideration for the big screen take on Batman for the next available opportunity — Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Ben Affleck officially hung up his cape and cowl last month creating an opening for a new actor to take on the role. However, while the film is reportedly looking for a younger take on the character, at almost 18 Mazouz may be too young. He also doesn’t quite fit the other requirement of what Reeves is reportedly looking for — specifically, they’re looking for an actor who will be a “familiar face” to audiences, likely meaning someone with notable movie experience that Mazouz just does not yet have.

That doesn’t mean there won’t be opportunities in the future, but one thing is certain: Mazouz made sure to enjoy every moment he had playing Bruce Wayne, something he spoke with ComicBook.com last October with the cast knowing Gotham‘s fifth season would be its last.

“Geez. What’s it like going through this? It’s hard,” Mazouz said. “I have this tendency to live in the moment, I’ve kind of found that about myself so I’m not really, like even though I try to, which I don’t often, even when I try to, it’s kind of hard to realize that this is really almost it and we’re really coming to a close and this era, defining era of my life, has almost ended. You know, we just had our very last scene in Wayne Manor yesterday with Sean [Pertwee] which is just weird to think about because I had so many, I mean, I probably spent cumulative weeks in there.

“So it’s hard, and very nostalgic, but again, I don’t know. I’m saying that I feel like that’s the answer I’m supposed to give but really, I’m just kind of living in the moment, living day-by-day and I don’t think it’s really going to hit me until it’s actually over. If that makes any sense.”

Gotham airs Thursdays on FOX.

The Batman is scheduled to premiere in theaters on June 25, 2021.