‘Gotham’ EP Reveals Jerome Will Have A Partner in Crime This Season

If you were worried about Jerome falling out of favor in Gotham, it turns out you have nothing to be worried about.

Jerome’s made quite the impression on fans since his Gotham debut, but last season he took things to a new level of deranged and weird, probably resulting in some early therapy bills for Bruce Wayne. For Gotham Season Four, executive producer John Stephens teased he won’t be working solo for much longer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You’re totally gonna see him this year,” Stephens told ComicBook.com. “You’re gonna see him in a new position this year, and he’s gonna form an alliance with a character who he has not been near at any time soon.”

Some would assume that might be a tease for Harley Quinn, but that is not the case. In Season Four, Jerome will be aligning with someone Gotham fans have become quite fond of: the Penguin of crime himself.

“Essentially, we’re gonna see him and Oswald Cobblepot come closer,” Stephens teased.

So in other words, don’t expect Bruce’s first forays into crime fighting to get any less difficult. That is especially true once you consider that Bruce isn’t just facing down villains like Jerome, Solomon Grundy, and the Penguin. Bruce will also come into confrontation with Gotham’s other defenders, including Jim Gordon.

“At the same time, Bruce Wayne is going to go out there and start operating as a vigilante wearing a mask,” Stephens told DC All Access. “And then moving forward after that, Jim Gordon will realize that this vigilante is operating out there in Gotham somewhere and he goes ‘I’m going to hunt that guy down’ and we have Jim Gordon and a masked Bruce Wayne going head to head.”

While the two eventually come to be allies in the comics, it might be some time before that relationship forms in the television series. Bruce will have to deal with danger coming from all sides, but considering who he turns out to be, he seems like he’s going to be just fine.

Gotham Season Four premieres on Thursday, September 21st at 8 pm ET on Fox.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!