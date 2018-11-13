First ‘Gotham’ Season 5 Teaser Promo Released

Fans are eagerly awaiting the final season of Gotham on Fox, which will show Bruce Wayne embrace his destiny and finally become Batman.

Though the series doesn’t premiere until next year, a brand new promo for the final episodes just popped up online, though it hasn’t been officially released. Take a look at the new preview below:

The clip shows the return of Jeremiah Valeska, looking (and sounding) much like the Joker, as well as Edward Nygma. But fans will likely get excited at the first look at Shane West as the newcomer Bane.

As the promo promises, an extended look at the fifth season of Gotham will be aired during the next episode of The Gifted premiering tonight.

The state of the city doesn’t appear to have improved since the explosive finale of Season 4, as Jim Gordon states in the promo, “Gotham City was given over to criminals. It’s not safe out there.”

The series will begin with a time jump, and many fans are curious as to why some people have stayed in the city that is being overrun with crime.

“He is going to be the last guy down with the ship,” Gordon actor Benjamin McKenzie actor told ComicBook.com during a recent set visit. “He’s never going to abandon it. I think that the pressure becomes more and more and more intense and he becomes a bit like Atlas, trying to carry the- well not quite literal but the figurative weight of the world on his shoulders. The pressure just gets more and more intense. Which is interesting because it can lead him to make decisions he wouldn’t otherwise make, which there’s a big one in the middle of the season. A decision he makes in the heat of passion that will have significant ramifications for him and others in the future.”

McKenzie revealed that the final season will contain many Easter eggs that should excite the hardcore Batman fanbase.

“I’m not sure how much I can say about them but they definitely will be there,” McKenzie said. “I will put it this way, a lot of the questions we get asked at comic cons like ‘when you gonna do this, when you gonna do this.’ Well, right now! Right damn now we’re gonna do them because we don’t have anymore time.”

The final 12 episodes of Gotham will begin airing on FOX on January 3, 2019.