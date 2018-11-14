First Trailer for ‘Gotham’ Final Season Debuts

The wait is almost over. The final season of Gotham premieres in less than two months, and now FOX revealed the first trailer of the new episodes.

The brand new trailer for the Batman prequel series debuted during the latest episode of The Gifted, showing the villains of Gotham City running amuck. Take a look in the video above!

The preview shows the newcomer Bane, played by Shane West, as well as many other returning foes who will give Jim Gordon and Harvey Bullock a hard time. Jeremiah Valeska features prominently, and he’s looking and sounding a lot like the Joker.

All of these villains tearing up the city will call for Bruce Wayne to step up as a crimefighter, and the final season seems to promise that he will actually become Batman before the show is over.

Jeremiah actor Cameron Monaghan recently stated that Batman would show up, and Bruce actor David Mazouz teased it happening at New York Comic Con last month.

“Bruce is going to meet his first bat!” Mazouz said during the Gotham panel, causing the audience to erupt in cheers. “It’s pretty awesome.”

Gotham City will be all but abandoned after the events of the Season 4 finale, with criminals taking over. But there’s a reason why Gordon won’t leave the town behind, according to actor Benjamin McKenzie.

“He is going to be the last guy down with the ship,” McKenzie told ComicBook.com during a recent set visit. “He’s never going to abandon it. I think that the pressure becomes more and more and more intense and he becomes a bit like Atlas, trying to carry the- well not quite literal but the figurative weight of the world on his shoulders. The pressure just gets more and more intense. Which is interesting because it can lead him to make decisions he wouldn’t otherwise make, which there’s a big one in the middle of the season. A decision he makes in the heat of passion that will have significant ramifications for him and others in the future.”

McKenzie revealed that the final season will contain many Easter eggs that should excite the hardcore Batman fanbase.

“I’m not sure how much I can say about them but they definitely will be there,” McKenzie said. “I will put it this way, a lot of the questions we get asked at comic cons like ‘when you gonna do this, when you gonna do this.’ Well, right now! Right damn now we’re gonna do them because we don’t have anymore time.”

The final 12 episodes of Gotham will begin airing on FOX on January 3, 2019.