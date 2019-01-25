‘Gotham’: “Pena Dura” Preview Confirms Death of Major Character

The final season of Gotham continues to get stranger and stranger, as the apparent death of The Joker Jeremiah makes us question everything we thought we know.

After the character was stabbed by Selina Kyle, some assumed there was hope that Batman‘s greatest villain would survive, considering there’s still a lot of ground left to cover in these last episodes of the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Apparently, that’s not the case.

As the preview for next week’s episode — titled “Pena Dura” — reveals in a quick shot, Jeremiah Valeska is dead, and the criminals of Gotham City are celebrating Selina’s accomplishment.

After Selina was shot and left for dead earlier in the season, she was revived by Poison Ivy with a side effect of increased rage and the need to murder Jeremiah after his attack. She finally got her revenge in the latest episode, stabbing the not-quite-Joker multiple times before Bruce Wayne was able to calm her down.

A quick shot in the preview shows Jeremiah in a casket, though it only makes us ask more questions about the future of the series. The trailers for Gotham have already shown footage of Jeremiah that have yet to be shown in the series, which makes us think that there’s a major twist coming up. Of course, the trailers could be misleading, and Gotham could throw a major fastball our way.

But we already know there’s an entire episode focusing on ACE Chemicals that will likely show us the true origin of the Joker. Actor Cameron Monaghan spoke with ComicBook.com on the set of Gotham, teasing the significance of the event.

“It’s obviously a huge landmark within the mythos and it is relating to Jeremiah,” said Monaghan. “I don’t want to say exactly what happens and how it goes down but it’s really, really f**king cool. I’m excited for it.”

And no matter how much Jeremiah succeeds in his plans, Monaghan made it clear that his character’s sights are still set on Bruce Wayne.

“It was interesting in the last season,” the actor said. “His plan succeeded. He destroyed Gotham. He marooned it. He created his maze and his image and all this stuff, which is rare for any villain to succeed. So I think that he’s enjoying that he’s king of the roost and he’s sort of working within the shadows with a lot of respect and he’s sort of the big boogeyman in the city right now. I think he’s enjoying that and it’s giving him a sense of ego and hubris.”

The final season of Gotham airs Thursday evenings on FOX.