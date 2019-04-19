Jim Gordon Finally Gets His Mustache in ‘Gotham’ Finale Photo

The final episode of Gotham is on its way, taking the series ten years into the future, and revealing the fully-realized, comic-accurate versions of its characters. Bruce Wayne will become Batman, Selina will take on the Catwoman mantle, Penguin will be wearing a monocle, and yes, Jim Gordon will have a mustache. Fans of the series have been waiting for Jim’s mustache since day one and Gotham is finally ready to show it off.

On Thursday night, following the airing of the penultimate episode, Gotham unveiled the first photos from the finale, featuring the future looks for a few of its most popular characters. Jim Gordon, now the commissioner, took the spotlight in a few of these photos, but only one of them included his iconic mustache.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see in the image below, Gotham certainly went all-in with the facial hair by delivering on the classic style sported by the character in the majority of the comics. Check it out!

This isn’t exactly the first time Jim Gordon has had a mustache on the series, though the first time doesn’t really count. During the fourth season, Bruce experienced a hallucination thanks to Poison Ivy. While in his nightmare sequence, he crossed paths with a version of Jim Gordon sporting a pencil-thin mustache, paying homage to his popular look. Fortunately, that take on the facial hair wasn’t real, nor did it stick.

There won’t really be a chance for this mustache to stick around, since the series will end at the conclusion of this next episode, but it’s a nice send-off for a character that has led Gotham for a total of 100 episodes.

What do you think of Gordon’s mustache? Are you excited for the Gotham finale? Let us know in the comments!

The final episode of Gotham airs on Thursday, April 25th at 8 pm ET on FOX.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we look at all the reveals from Star Wars Celebration, talk Disney+, discuss the return of Game of Thrones, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!