Gotham Is Getting Used to Batwoman in “I’ll Be Judge, I’ll Be Jury”

In only a few weeks, it seems as though Gotham City has adjusted to having a new costumed hero patrolling their night skies, as the official synopsis for "I'll Be Judge, I'll Be Jury," the upcoming November 10 episode of Batwoman, teases that the city will "reach out" to her after a death in the city. It does not say anything abouta mystery, though; instead, it says a "disturbing" death, which suggests maybe an assassination to our mind. Of course, that could just be a few seasons of Gotham taking their toll on our deeply-ingrained paranoia.

Batwoman, which just scored a back nine order from The CW, will now have 22 episodes to investigate the mysteries of Gotham City (plus/minus a little bit of "Crisis on Infinite Earths" goodness this winter). The synopsis is teasing that there are plot threads for basically every major player in the series coming up. You can check it out below.

NOTHING AS IT SEEMS – A disturbing death has Gotham reeling and the city reaches out for their new vigilante hero. Luke (Camrus Johnson) confides in Kate (Ruby Rose), while Sophie (Meagan Tandy) asks Jacob (Dougray Scott) for a special assignment. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) continues her nefarious plot against the Kanes, with Catherine (Elizabeth Anweis) being a conduit to part of her plan. Batwoman pays another visit to Mary (Nicole Kang.) Scott Peters directed the episode written by James Stoteraux and Chad Fiveash. Original airdate 11/10/2019. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

In Batwoman, Kate Kane never planned to be Gotham's new vigilante. Three years after Batman mysteriously disappeared, Gotham is a city in despair. Without the Caped Crusader, the Gotham City Police Department was overrun and outgunned by criminal gangs. Enter Jacob Kane and his military-grade Crows Private Security, which now protects the city with omnipresent firepower and militia. Years before, Jacob's first wife and daughter were killed in the crossfire of Gotham crime. He sent his only surviving daughter, Kate Kane, away from Gotham for her safety. After a dishonorable discharge from military school and years of brutal survival training, Kate returns home when the Alice in Wonderland gang targets her father and his security firm, by kidnapping his best Crow officer Sophie Moore. Although remarried to wealthy socialite Catherine Hamilton-Kane, who bankrolls the Crows, Jacob is still struggling with the family he lost, while keeping Kate –– the daughter he still has –– at a distance. But Kate is a woman who's done asking for permission. In order to help her family and her city, she'll have to become the one thing her father loathes –– a dark knight vigilante. With the help of her compassionate stepsister, Mary, and the crafty Luke Fox, the son of Wayne Enterprises' tech guru Lucius Fox, Kate Kane continues the legacy of her missing cousin, Bruce Wayne, as Batwoman. Still holding a flame for her ex-girlfriend, Sophie, Kate uses everything in her power to combat the dark machinations of the psychotic Alice, who's always somewhere slipping between sane and insane. Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate soars through the shadowed streets of Gotham as Batwoman. But don't call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, she must first overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham's symbol of hope.

Batwoman airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, Sunday nights before Supergirl.