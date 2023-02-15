Gotham Knights: First Look at Season One's Key Art (Exclusive)

Warner Bros. Television and The CW have provided ComicBook.com with a first look at two pieces of key art for the first season of Gotham Knights. In the first image, a movie poster-style promotional poster, the "Knights" themselves are pictured. The image features Fallon Smythe as Harper Row, Tyler DiChiara as Cullen Row, Oscar Morgan as Turner Hayes, Navia Robinson as Carrie Kelley / Robin and Olivia Rose Keegan as Duela Doe. The second provides a new look at Supernatural star Misha Collins as Harvey Dent, the Gotham City District Attorney destined to become Batman villain Two-Face.

The series -- which shares a title with a recent video game, but centers on a totally new take on Gotham's young heroes -- centers on a world where Batman is murdered, and a group of young antiheroes find themselves as the prime suspects. They are forced to solve the crime themselves in order to clear their names.

You can see the two images below.

(Photo: The CW -- © 2023 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.)

(Photo: The CW -- © 2023 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.)

You can see the official synopsis for Gotham Knights below:

Batman is dead, and a powder keg has ignited Gotham City without the Dark Knight to protect it. In the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder, his adopted son Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan, 'De Son Vivant") is framed for killing the Caped Crusader, along with the children of some of Batman's enemies: Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan, "Days of Our Lives"), an unpredictable fighter and skilled thief who was born in Arkham Asylum and abandoned by her father, Harper Row (Fallon Smythe, "grown-ish"), a streetwise and acerbic engineer who can fix anything, and her brother Cullen Row (Tyler DiChiara, "The Virgin of Highland Park"), a clever transgender teen who is tired of being polite and agreeable. With the charismatic and hard-charging District Attorney Harvey Dent (Misha Collins, "Supernatural") and the GCPD hot on their trail, Turner will rely on allies including his best friend and formidable coder Stephanie Brown (Anna Lore, "All American"), and unlikely Batman sidekick Carrie Kelley (Navia Robinson, "Raven's Home"). But our Knights will soon learn there is a larger, more nefarious force at work within Gotham City. This team of mismatched fugitives must band together to become its next generation of saviors known as the GOTHAM KNIGHTS.

From Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, Gotham Knights is written by Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux and Natalie Abrams. Fiveash and Stoteraux will serve as showrunners and executive produce the series alongside Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Abrams also serves as co-executive producer. Danny Cannon directed and served as an executive producer on the pilot, along with David Madden. Gotham Knights is based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger.

Gotham Knights debuts on March 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.