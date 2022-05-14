Gotham Knights Set Photo Could Reveal Surprising First Look at Batman Cowl

✖

On Thursday, The CW announced that its next DC series, Gotham Knights, would be headed to series, picking up the series along with Supernatural prequel The Winchesters and Walker prequel Walker: Independence. Following the news, series star Misha Collins took to social media to celebrate the news by sharing a photo of himself in costume as Harvey Dent, but Collins isn't the only one sharing photos in celebration of the series pickup. Producer Jonathan Gabay also took to social media to mark the news and one of the photos may just have revealed a surprising first look at Batman's cowl.

On Instagram, Gabay shared a series of photos from the set of the pilot of Gotham Knights, which wrapped work just over a week ago and among those photos was one of him holding a blue cowl that looks a great deal like Batman's. Looking carefully at the photo, it looks like it could be a 3-D printed piece, or even just a prototype of some sort, but it's still an interesting look just the same. You can check it and the rest of the photos Gabay shared below.

In Gotham Knights, in the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the Children of Batman's enemies when they are all framed for Killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city's most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it's ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors. The series is set to star Oscar Morgan as Turner Hayes, Anna Lore as Stephanie Brown, Olivia Rose Keegan as Duela Dent, Navia Robinson as Carry Kelley, Fallon Smythe as Harper Row, Tyler DiChiara as Cullen Row, and Misha Collins as Harvey Dent.

Gotham Knights will be produced by Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions, as is the case with the other DC series on The CW. Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux, and Natalie Abrams are writing the script while Fiveash and Stoteraux will executive produce with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden of Berlanti Productions. Abrams will serve as a co-executive producer. Fiveash and Stoteraux served as executive producers on Batwoman and have credits on Gotham, Krypton, and The Vampire Diaries. Abrams has written for Batwoman, Supergirl, and All American on The CW.

Are you looking forward to Gotham Knights? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!