Gotham Knights Star Misha Collins Celebrates Series Pickup with Harvey Dent Photo

The world of DC Comics-inspired television just got a major update, when it was announced on Thursday that Gotham Knights has been given a series order by The CW. The series, which will be set within its own continuity, will bring a number of memorable characters from DC canon onto the small screen, including Harvey Dent / Two-Face, who will be played by Misha Collins. Collins is no stranger to The CW following a long-running stint as Castiel on Supernatural, but fans have been curious to see what his take on Dent will entail. On Thursday, Collins took to Twitter to celebrate Gotham Knights being picked up by the network, and shared a photo of himself in costume, joking that it looks like he'll be playing Dent "for some time to come."

It’s official… looks like I’m going to be playing Harvey Dent for some time to come. #GothamKnights pic.twitter.com/gg9NTG8hMS — Misha Collins (@mishacollins) May 12, 2022

In Gotham Knights, in the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman's enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city's most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it's ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors. The series will also star Oscar Morgan as Turner Hayes, Anna Lore as Stephanie Brown, Olivia Rose Keegan as Duela Dent, Navia Robinson as Carrie Kelley, Fallon Smythe as Harper Row, and Tyler DiChiara as Cullen Row.

"I can tell you that I'm playing Harvey Dent, which is a character from the Batman universe, who becomes Two-Face," Collins explained during a recent convention appearance. "I had a little compunction about that because I know my ex will be like 'Fitting role!' That did actually cross my mind, I don't want somebody to have such an easy insult for the rest of my life! Warner Bros. seems to be putting a lot into the pilot, it's great, it seems like it has a great team behind it. For example, our costume designer did The Handmaid's Tale, like really top-shelf people on the project. If it gets picked up and turned into a series – which would be really cool – my character will be Harvey Dent for the whole first year, so I have a nice long stretch of not being two-faced. And then I become Two-Face! Yeah, I'm looking forward to it and I'll be the old person on the show!"

Gotham Knights will be produced by Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions, as is the case with the other DC series on The CW. Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux, and Natalie Abrams are writing the script while Fiveash and Stoteraux will executive produce with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden of Berlanti Productions. Abrams will serve as a co-executive producer. Fiveash and Stoteraux currently serve as executive producers on Batwoman and have credits on Gotham, Krypton, and The Vampire Diaries. Abrams has written for Batwoman, Supergirl, and All American on The CW.

