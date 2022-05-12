Gotham Knights: The CW Picks Up New DC Series

✖

The Gotham Knights are officially headed to television. On Thursday, it was announced that The CW has given a series order to Gotham Knights, a new live-action series inspired by characters from DC Comics. The series was one of three potential pilots for the season, with the Walker prequel Walker: Independence and the Supernatural prequel The Winchesters also ordered to series. Set in its own continuity, Gotham Knights is now the third DC-inspired series to be greenlit for the 2022-2023 season, in addition to returning seasons of The Flash and Superman & Lois. Several of the network's other DC-inspired series — Batwoman, Legends of Tomorrow, and Naomi — were recently cancelled.

In Gotham Knights, in the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman's enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city's most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it's ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors. The series will star Oscar Morgan as Turner Hayes, Anna Lore as Stephanie Brown, Olivia Rose Keegan as Duela Dent, Navia Robinson as Carrie Kelley, Fallon Smythe as Harper Row, Tyler DiChiara as Cullen Row, and Misha Collins as Harvey Dent.

Gotham Knights will be produced by Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions, as is the case with the other DC series on The CW. Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux, and Natalie Abrams are writing the script while Fiveash and Stoteraux will executive produce with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden of Berlanti Productions. Abrams will serve as a co-executive producer. Fiveash and Stoteraux currently serve as executive producers on Batwoman and have credits on Gotham, Krypton, and The Vampire Diaries. Abrams has written for Batwoman, Supergirl, and All American on The CW.

As mentioned above, Gotham Knights will debut sometime in the 2022-2023 season on The CW.