Gotham Knights Set Video Spoils Major DC Hero Appearance on CW Series

Work on the Gotham Knights pilot for The CW is underway in Canada and while the series is disconnected from the network’s Arrowverse continuity, it is set to offer an interesting mix of DC characters including Cullen and Harper Row, Stephanie Brown, Carrie Kelley, Duela Dent, Harvey Dent, and more. The series is set in the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder and will see his rebellious adopted son team up with the children of Batman’s enemies when they’re all framed for murder, but now new set video may have just spoiled one hero’s appearance in the series.

A video shared on TikTok (via The Direct) shows production set up at the University of Toronto and also shows the trailers for various cast and crew. One of the trailers seen in the video is labeled “Bruce Wayne”. While no casting for Bruce Wayne has been announced it seems that Gotham Knights might have more of an actual presence from Bruce Wayne rather than just that of his death. One could speculate that the series may actually feature Bruce being killed off in the series’ early episodes rather than simply jumping into the story after his death, though it is also possible that we could be seeing the character in flashback instead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official synopsis for Gotham Knights states in the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it’s ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors.

The series will star Misha Collins as Harvey Dent, Oscar Morgan as Turner Hayes, Anna Lore as Stephanie Brown, Olivia Rose Keegan as Duela Dent, Navia Robinson as Carrie Kelley, Fallon Smythe as Harper Row, and Tyler DiChiara as Cullen Row. Gotham Knights will be produced by Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions, as is the case with the other DC series on The CW. Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux, and Natalie Abrams are writing the script while Fiveash and Stoteraux will executive produce with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden of Berlanti Productions. Abrams will serve as a co-executive producer. Fiveash and Stoteraux currently serve as executive producers on Batwoman and have credits on Gotham, Krypton, and The Vampire Diaries. Abrams has written for Batwoman, Supergirl, and All American on The CW.

Are you excited we might see Bruce Wayne on Gotham Knights? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!