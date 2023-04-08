Gotham Knights: Turner Faces Joe Chill in "A Chill in Gotham" Synopsis

The CW has released the official synopsis for "A Chill in Gotham", the sixth episode of Gotham Knights's first season. The episode is set to air on Tuesday, April 25th. One of the biggest elements of Batman lore is the murder of Thomas and Martha Wayne by Joe Chill, a crime that ultimately set Bruce Wayne on the path to become the vigilante Batman and from the sound of things, the episode will see Chill at the end of his criminal sentence — and he wants to speak with Turner. You can check out the episode synopsis for yourself below.

THE LAST REQUEST — As Joe Chill (guest star Doug Bradley) is set to be executed for the murder of Bruce Wayne's parents, he turns to Harvey (Misha Collins) to make one final request — to speak with Turner (Oscar Morgan). Meanwhile, Stephanie (Anna Lore) seeks help from her dad Arthur Brown (guest star Ethan Embry) when she has trouble cracking a code, and Carrie (Navia Robinson) is forced to help at the hospital after her secret life of vigilantism lands her in hot water with her mom. Olivia Rose Keegan, Fallon Smythe, Tyler DiChiara and Rahart Adams also star. Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Nicki Holcomb & Nate Gualtieri.

Hellraiser star Doug Bradley will play Joe Chill.

"When casting the iconic role of Joe Chill, arguably the man who created Batman, there was only one name we considered – Doug Bradley," series producers Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux and Natalie Abrams said in a statement. "We needed an actor with the kind of gravitas that would do justice to such a seminal character in DC Comics canon. And who better to embody the role of the classic Gotham fiend than the man whose legendary portrayal of another classic fiend – Pinhead in the Hellraiser franchise — continues to terrify generations of horror fans?"

Gotham Knights will feature the "tragic version" of Harvey Dent/Two-Face's origin story.

In Gotham Knights, Dent is played by Supernatural alum Misha Collins and while the series will start with Harvey Dent, it will eventually see the lawman take a villain turn. According to Collins, it's a journey as he goes on the journey to become the iconic villain Two-Face.

"It's a pinch me moment for an actor because you get to take this character who was like a champion of the underdog and he's fighting for justice in the city of Gotham to slowly unraveling he has identity dysmorphia," Collins told Today. "We get into his traumatic childhood and all of the ill events to him actually having this psychic break that causes him to become Two Face. So, that's actually like the tragic version of the story. It's pretty great."

Gotham Knights airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "A "Chill in Gotham airs April 25th.

Have you been watching Gotham Knights? What are your thoughts on the new The CW series? Let us know in the comment section!