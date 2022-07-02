Gotham Knights Stars Confirm Connections to Joker and Robin

While we're still a few months away from the debut of Gotham Knights, the upcoming The CW series has already garnered a lot of attention. The series sparked a lot of strong feelings with the release of its first trailer earlier this spring, as fans have been curious to see what the show's own universe of DC Comics-inspired continuity entails. We'll still have to wait until 2023 to see exactly what that involves, but a new interview with some of the series' ensemble cast did confirm some major connections. In a recent interview with TVLine, Duela Dent actress Olivia Rose Keegan did confirm that her character is "the Joker's daughter", seemingly confirming that a version of the iconic supervillain exists in the show's universe.

"Duela is sort of like the full embodiment of like every wild instinct you've ever had, which I think we all have that part of ourselves. But it's so crazy to see and to think like, 'Oh, what if you let that take over your whole entire self?' So she's fireball, she's wildcard, she's the Joker's daughter."

Navia Robinson, who will play Carrie Kelley in the series, also revealed that the version of Robin that proceeded Carrie died, although it is unclear if that Robin is Dick Grayson or Jason Todd.

"Yeah, bit it. That's a polite way to put that," Robinson said of the previous Robin. "I can't beat Olivia's description so i'm going to join her. In the way that Duela is everybody's wildest instinct culminated, I think Carrie is everybody's like inclination to help and be positive and be kind of resilient so, yeah…. Carrie was Batman's sidekick."

In Gotham Knights, in the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman's enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city's most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it's ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors. The series will also star Oscar Morgan as Turner Hayes, Anna Lore as Stephanie Brown, Fallon Smythe as Harper Row, Tyler DiChiara as Cullen Row, and Misha Collins as Harvey Dent.

Gotham Knights will be produced by Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions, as is the case with the other DC series on The CW. Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux, and Natalie Abrams are writing the script while Fiveash and Stoteraux will executive produce with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden of Berlanti Productions. Abrams will serve as a co-executive producer. Fiveash and Stoteraux currently serve as executive producers on Batwoman and have credits on Gotham, Krypton, and The Vampire Diaries. Abrams has written for Batwoman, Supergirl, and All American on The CW.

Gotham Knights will debut sometime in 2023 season on The CW.