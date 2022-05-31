Gotham Knights: Who's Who in The CW's New DC Series

A new era of The CW's DC Comics-inspired shows began on Tuesday, when the first trailer for the network's Gotham Knights television show made its way online. Unconnected from the existing continuity of shows like The Flash and Batwoman, Gotham Knights is set in the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder, as his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman's enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city's most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it's ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors. The series is expected to bring about a new take on DC Comics lore, with an ensemble cast that includes a number of fan-favorite characters from the Batman family of comics. So, who makes up the ensemble of The CW's Gotham Knights? Here's what you need to know.

Turner Hayes (Photo: The CW, DC Comics) At the center of the series is a newly-created character named Turner Hayes, portrayed by Oscar Morgan. The character is described as a young man who remains resilient and driven, despite the murder of his biological parents, to live up to his billionaire adoptive father's name. While charming and soulful, Turner has never quite felt comfortable in this world of wealth and privilege. Despite being an original character, there is an existing history of Batman having sons or adopted sons in the comics. There's Damian Wayne, the biological son of Bruce Wayne and Talia al Ghul, who has become the most recent incarnation of Robin. Bruce has also adopted some of his young wards in the comics, particularly Dick Grayson, the first Robin who goes on to become Nightwing. With all of that in mind, it'll be interesting to see what character traits Turner shares with the existing Robins — and what elements are all his own.

Stephanie Brown (Photo: The CW, DC Comics) One of Turner's strongest allies will be his best friend Stephanie Brown, portrayed by Anna Lore. The show's version of the character is described as a formidable coder whose sarcasm is matched only by her intellect. She was raised on a steady diet of brain teasers and puzzles and honed her skills to become a formidable coder. But her greatest talent may be hiding a less-than-perfect home life. Created by Chuck Dixon and Tom Lyle in 1992's Detective Comics #647, Stephanie Brown appears in the pages of DC Comics as the daughter of the original Cluemaster, who is motivated to become a vigilante named Spoiler. She later gets folded into the Batfamily as Robin and eventually Batgirl, and has remained a fan-favorite in the decades since.

Carrie Kelley (Photo: The CW, DC Comics) Making her full live-action debut in Gotham Knights is Carrie Kelley, who will be portrayed by Navia Robinson. Carrie, who is operating as Robin in the footage shown in the trailer, is fearless, idealistic and plucky as hell, Carrie talked her way into being Batman's unlikely sidekick. If there's a burning building or a person in need, she's the first to rush in. Just as long as she's home by curfew. Created by Frank Miller, Klaus Janson, and Lynn Varley in 1986's The Dark Knight Returns, Carrie is a 13-year-old Girl Scout who saves an older Batman in a pivotal moment, and is eventually embraced as his latest Robin. Carrie has since been folded into the main DC continuity, first as Damian Wayne's acting instructor, and later as an inferred member of the Bat family in a future timeframe.

Harper Row (Photo: The CW, DC Comics) Among the "children of villains" that Turner and company will be teaming up with is Harper Row (played by Fallon Smythe), a young woman who is streetwise, acerbic and often underestimated. The blue-haired bisexual is a gifted engineer who can fix anything. But what Harper wants most of all is to repair the broken lives of her and her brother, Cullen, the only person she trusts. Created by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo in 2012's Batman #7, Harper is a young woman who lives with her brother Cullen in the Gotham neighborhood of The Narrows. After watching Batman save Cullen from a homophobic attack, Harper is motivated to become a vigilante named Bluebird, to Batman's chagrin. She has most recently been a key player in the Punchline solo stories.

Cullen Row (Photo: The CW, DC Comics) By Harper's side is Cullen, who will be portrayed by Tyler DiChiara. After years of hiding his true self from an abusive parent, the transgender teen is tired of being polite and agreeable. Clever and adept at reading human nature, Cullen is ready to fight his own battles. Created by Scott Snyder and Becky Cloonan in Batman #12, Cullen is originally portrayed as a gay teenager, who Batman saves from an attack by homophobic bullies. Cullen's comic appearances have been few and far between, but have included elements like the aforementioned Punchline stories, as well as the Bombshells continuity.

Duela Dent (Photo: The CW, DC Comics) One wild card in the Gotham Knights ensemble will be Duela, portrayed by Olivia Rose Keegan. Described as abrasive, unpredictable and a little unhinged, Duela is, above all, a survivor. Born in Arkham Asylum and abandoned by her father – the most dangerous man in Gotham – Duela forged herself into a brutal fighter and skilled thief. In the comics, Duela is best known as Duela Dent, who operates under an array of aliases included The Joker's Daughter. First appearing in Bob Rozakis and Irv Novick's Batman Family #6 in 1976, Duela Dent is revealed to be the daughter of Earth-3 villains Three-Face and Jokester, but may or may not be the daughter of Harvey Dent. It remains to be seen whether or not Gotham Knights' Duela — and that fact of her parentage — will differ from her comic counterpart.