The CW's Gotham Knights Trailer is Finally Here and Fans Have a Lot to Say About It

The first trailer for The CW's newest DC-inspired live-action series, Gotham Knights, debuted online on Tuesday giving viewers the best look yet at the upcoming series. Set to debut sometime in 2023 as part of the network's 2022-2023 season, the series has piqued the interest of DC fans, particularly with the end of several of The CW's other DC-inspired series — Batwoman, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and Naomi — but now that the trailer is finally here, fans aren't exactly wowed by what they're seeing and have taken to social media to share a range of reactions with many of them not exactly keen on this new series.

In Gotham Knights, in the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman's enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city's most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it's ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors. The series will star Oscar Morgan as Turner Hayes, Anna Lore as Stephanie Brown, Olivia Rose Keegan as Duela Dent, Navia Robinson as Carrie Kelley, Fallon Smythe as Harper Row, Tyler DiChiara as Cullen Row, and Misha Collins as Harvey Dent.

While the premise is interesting enough, after seeing the trailer, fans on Twitter aren't quite on board with Gotham Knights. As with anything there have been a range of responses, but much of what has been shared has questioned the tone, the quality, and even suggested that people watch other series instead. There are also some positive reactions as well, though, with some fans excited to see Misha Collins' Harvey Dent on screen.

Want to see how folks are reacting to the Gotham Knights trailer? Read on for a selection of reactions and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comment section.

As mentioned above, Gotham Knights will debut sometime in 2023 season on The CW.