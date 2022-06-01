Gotham Knights Trailer Included a Dark Knight Returns Easter Egg We All Missed

The world got the first look at Gotham Knights on Tuesday, when the first trailer for the upcoming The CW series made it way online. The trailer introduced audiences to the series’ wide array of Batman-adjacent characters, who will be thrown into a unique predicament following the death of the Dark Knight. With Carrie Kelley (Navia Robinson) appearing in the series, it was safe to assume that the iconic graphic novel The Dark Knight Returns would be homaged on the small screen. A blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment in the trailer seems to showcase a new angle of that, briefly showing a group of looters who are dressed in punk attire — including some colorful visors. Just based on that sequence, it could be interpreted that the looters are Gotham Knights‘ version of the Mutants, a street gang with uncanny abilities and a grotesque aesthetic.

In Gotham Knights, in the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader. And as the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade band of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham with no Dark Knight to protect it, the city descends into the most dangerous it’s ever been. However, hope comes from the most unexpected places as this team of mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors. The series will star Oscar Morgan as Turner Hayes, Anna Lore as Stephanie Brown, Olivia Rose Keegan as Duela Dent, Navia Robinson as Carrie Kelley, Fallon Smythe as Harper Row, Tyler DiChiara as Cullen Row, and Misha Collins as Harvey Dent.

Gotham Knights will be produced by Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions, as is the case with the other DC series on The CW. Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux, and Natalie Abrams are writing the script while Fiveash and Stoteraux will executive produce with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden of Berlanti Productions. Abrams will serve as a co-executive producer. Fiveash and Stoteraux currently serve as executive producers on Batwoman and have credits on Gotham, Krypton, and The Vampire Diaries. Abrams has written for Batwoman, Supergirl, and All American on The CW.

Gotham Knights will debut sometime in 2023 season on The CW.