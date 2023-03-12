Gotham Knights "Under Pressure" Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for "Under Pressure", the third episode of the first season of Gotham Knights. The episode is scheduled to air on Tuesday, March 28th after a new episode of Superman & Lois. From the sound of things, the stakes will be higher than ever for Turner and his allies in the episode when the Mutant Gang endangers guests at the Founder's Gala and prompts the fugitives to come out of hiding to save the day. You can check out the synopsis for yourself below.

TAKING DOWN THE MUTANT GANG — After their leader is taken down by Carrie (Navia Robinson), the Mutant Gang retaliates against Gotham by taking hostages at the annual Founder's Gala, forcing Turner (Oscar Morgan), Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan) and Harper (Fallon Smythe) to come out of hiding to save the people of Gotham. Elsewhere, Cullen (Tyler DiChiara) infiltrates the GCPD after the team uncovers a possible connection between the Court of Owls and the death of another Wayne family member. Lastly, Harvey makes a big decision about his future. Anna Lore and Rahart Adams also star. Lauren Petzke directed the episode written by Natalie Abrams.

Gotham Knights is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions, as is the case with other DC series on The CW. Chad Fiveash and Abrams executive produce along with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden of Berlanti Productions. The series recently wrapped production on Season 1 and also made some additional casting announcements, including Veronica Cartwright as Eunice Harmon, and Ethan Embry and Sunny Mabrey as Arthur and Crystal Brown, parents of Stephanie Brown.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have Veronica as a part of 'Gotham Knights.' A veteran of some of the most frightening movies ever made – 'Alien,' 1978's 'Invasion of the Body Snatchers,' and Hitchcock's 'The Birds' – Veronica brings to the role of Eunice Harmon a uniquely chilling sense of danger in an otherwise unassuming package," series creators Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux and Natalie Abrams said. "The character of Eunice was originally supposed to be a one-off, but we were so blown away by Veronica's performance, we knew we had to bring her back."

Gotham Knights premieres on Tuesday, March 14 at 9 p.m. on The CW. "Under Pressure" airs March 28th.