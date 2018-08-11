‘Gotham’s David Mazouz Names the Supervillains He Wants More Time with in Season 5

While David Mazouz has had the chance to work with a variety of Gotham’s biggest heroes and villains, there are two he would like another go with.

Mazouz brings a young Bruce Wayne to life in FOX’s hit series Gotham, and while he’s enjoyed working with many of the show’s biggest characters every week, he reveals the two villains he would like a few more scenes with before the show concludes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There’s two,” Mazouz told EW. “Penguin and Riddler. Penguin I’ve had two scenes with…two or three, and they’ve been good, but you know, I would love a good arc with him.”

As for Nygma, the two haven’t really even shared one true scene together. “Nygma, I had one scene with and it was like through a glass so like, it doesn’t count,” Mazouz said. “That’s amazing, like four years, eighty-eight episodes so far, we have no scenes two central characters, like how is that possible. We need to fix that.”

“And also he is, Nygma is my favorite villain,” Mazouz said. I love his evolution, and Cory’s the nicest guy. He’s one of the most brilliant actors I’ve ever worked with…almost worked with, and I would love to actually have a scene with him.”

This final season will hopefully fix that, as we would love to see Bruce interact more with those two characters. It should be easier to pull off as well, as the villains have all taken power positions in different parts of the city, and Bruce will be embracing his destiny as the city’s protector as the season goes on.

“He’s gonna be out there helping people,” Mazouz said. “At the beginning, he’s going to be very concerned with Selina, because we know what happened with her. So that’s going to be a big struggle, how to help her if there’s any way he can help her. Eventually, he’s going to realize that the GCPD, Jim Gordon has been so desperately trying to hold this light to Gotham, literally and metaphorically. To show the villains that there are good people, to show the good people that there are people to protect them. But eventually, as we all know, that’s not gonna be enough, and Bruce is going to see that.”

“He’s going to look at people like Penguin, and look at people who are the roots of corruption and the roots of abuses of power and realize that only somebody like Batman can take them down. He’s going to become what he needs to become,” Mazouz said.

Gotham will return to FOX for its final season in 2019.

Are you excited for the final season? Let us know in the comments!