‘Gotham’ Final Season Will Feature Bruce Becoming Batman

Gotham fans have been storming social media for the last week or so, trying their best to convince the folks over at Fox to bring the show back for another season. The series remained firmly on the bubble until tonight, when it was announced that the network had renewed Gotham for a fifth and final season.

The renewal is certainly something to celebrate, but not nearly as exciting as the news regarding what would be happening in this final installment.

According to multiple sources, including Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter’s Lesley Goldberg, the fifth and final season of Gotham will feature young Bruce Wayne finally becoming Batman for the first time. Deadline’s report included a quote from the producers:

“The fifth and final season will wrap up this unique origin story of the great DC Comics Super-villains and vigilantes, which revealed an entirely new chapter that has never been told.”

This is what fans have been waiting for, it’s the moment that the entire series has been building toward. Seeing Bruce don the cowl and turn into the Dark Knight of Gotham will culminate five seasons, 100 episodes, of storytelling.

From the beginning of the series, way back in 2014, Gotham has always been about seeing the city fall to its lowest point, the point where it needed Batman to come in and save it. The show began with the murder of Bruce Wayne’s parents, which introduced the young man to Detective James Gordon, and put the entire Batman story into motion.

Over the course of the four seasons, Bruce has gone through multiple events that have helped shape him into the vigilante hero that he’s set to become. The biggest of those events is still to come, as this season’s finale will introduce the popular No Man’s Land storyline from the comics, which features the complete destruction of Gotham. With the help of Gordon and Ra’s al Ghul, Bruce will use this story to finally turn himself into a vigilante hero.

Gotham‘s Season 4 finale, titled “A Dark Knight: No Man’s Land,” will air on Thursday, May 17 at 8pm ET on Fox.