‘Gotham’ Cast Shares Season 5 Cast Photo

The tight-knit Gotham cast has finally reunited to begin work on the show’s upcoming fifth and final season.

On Friday, actor Sean Pertwee, who plays Alfred Pennyworth on the series, posted a behind the scenes picture of the cast, gathering for the first table read of the season. Joining Pertwee in the photo are several other Gotham stars, including Cory Michael Smith (Ed Nygma), Ben McKenzie (Jim Gordon), Robin Lord Taylor (Oswald Cobblepot), Camren Bicondova (Selina Kyle), Donal Logue (Harvey Bullock), and Kelcy Griffin (Detective Harper).

The table read is just in time for the cast to begin shooting the final season at the beginning of next week. Back in June, producer Danny Cannon took to Instagram to announce that Season 5 would be filming in New York on July 23, which is now just two days away.

Most fans have already taken to the comments to ask why leading man David Mazouz, who portrays Bruce Wayne, is absent from the photo. Ahead of filming the final season, Mazouz is attending San Diego Comic-Con to take part in a panel for TV Guide. Fortunately, it looks as though he’ll be heading straight to New York to join his co-stars as soon as Comic-Con comes to a close.

After finishing the critically-acclaimed fourth season of the series, FOX announced that Gotham would be returning for a fifth and final season in 2019. Much to the dismay of many fans, the final installment will be a shortened order, likely 10 episodes in length.

