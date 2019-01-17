‘Gotham’: Penguin Loses His Cool in New Clip

Through the first two episodes of Gotham‘s fifth season, it’s been made pretty clear that Penguin holds a ton of power in his hands. He’s got a massive number of workers and soldiers at his disposal, he’s in one of the more secure locations in the city, and the dude is the only person in Gotham with steady access to ammunition. Unfortunately for him, all of that power has gotten to his head, and it’s created some serious problems.

In this week’s new episode, “Penguin, Our Hero,” the notorious Oswald Cobblepot is having some serious issues. His people aren’t performing like he wants them to, and everyone seems kind of sick of being afraid of him. In this exclusive clip from the episode, which you can watch above, Penguin finally hits a breaking point and loses his cool.

Penguin has never exactly been the most reasonable guy in the world, but he’s taken things to a new level with since the onset of No Man’s Land. At the rate his people are defecting to Jim Gordon’s Haven, his unparalleled reign may not be much longer for this world.

What’s worse, Penguin has yet to encounter his biggest rival in Gotham City. Of course, we’re talking about Riddler, who has been on a quest of his own so far this season, trying to figure out what his alter ego is up to every night while he’s sleeping. Their paths will likely cross in the very near future, and the duo will pick up right where they left off.

During a visit to the Gotham set, ComicBook.com spoke with Robin Lord Taylor who teased a pretty exciting reunion for the duo.

“I will say that they’re,” Taylor began. “We do address aspects of their relationship, and the characters when they first come back together it’s one of my favorite scenes that we’ve had because it takes everything that’s happened, but it contextualizes it and it shows where they are now and how for anyone to survive-not just each other-for anyone to survive in Gotham how they need each other and how they compliment each other and so it’s really cool.”

New episodes of Gotham air on Thursday nights at 8 pm ET on FOX.