Did ‘Gotham’ Just Kill One of its Biggest Characters?

Gotham has been filled with twists and turns all season long, but the Batman prequel may have made one of its biggest moves in series history tonight. As it stands right now, heading into the final two episodes of Season 4, it looks as though Gotham has killed off one of its biggest characters.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for the latest episode of Gotham! Continue reading at your own risk…

While trying to track down Jeremiah Valeska, Gotham police captain, and Batman comic staple Jim Gordon was seemingly killed in an explosion at Jeremiah’s bunker. The villain even told Bruce that he had killed Jim.

If this death is meant to stick, it would be the single biggest moment the series has ever seen. As Batman comic fans know, Gordon goes on to become the commissioner of the G.C.P.D., and Batman’s greatest ally. If he’s truly dead, we aren’t going to get the future that we’ve been expecting for four years.

That being said, it’s very likely that this death doesn’t stick. Jim Gordon is arguably the most important character to this series who isn’t named Bruce Wayne. On top of that, Gotham has faked deaths and brought characters back from the dead on multiple occasions. There doesn’t seem to be any reason why they wouldn’t do the same for Gordon.

There’s also the events surrounding the explosion to consider. Jim was seen trying to run into the maze to escape the blast, but it’s clear he didn’t get very far. Still, it’s probably safe to see he’s hunkered down somewhere safe.

With the evil that’s coming to Gotham City, Bruce is going to need his good buddy at Gotham Central watching his back. Don’t be surprised to see Gordon make a valiant return before the season comes to a close.

