‘Gotham’ Star Cameron Monaghan Reveals a New Look at Jeremiah’s “Joker”

This week is likely to be a major milestone for Gotham as the episode “Ace Chemicals” will tackle a defining moment in the Batman mythos.

Spending the whole series developing Jerome Valeska and now his brother Jeremiah, their journeys have been building to the creation of the Joker. It seems like we’ll finally get that soon, as the series will jump forward in time to show the Batman in action.

Actor Cameron Monoghan recently teased the episode on social media, offering new photos of Jeremiah ahead of his fateful spill into a vat of chemicals. Take a look below:

Showrunner John Stephens teased Jeremiah’s evolution, telling ComicBook.com how the character’s journey also mirrors the one Bruce Wayne experiences in the series.

“One of the themes of the show has always been about the evolution of identity and how fluid it is,” said Stephens. “And how people can always change themselves from one identity to another. Those obvious examples are obviously like Bruce Wayne, Batman, that view of the world. One of the things we like to do on the show is take that theme and see how it plays out in different fashions with different characters. So, especially with Cameron Monaghan’s character, first with Jerome and then to Jeremiah, then from Jeremiah to this new character.

“Obviously, we were always saying that this character is not the Joker but we were always saying what are different elements of the Joker that we can actually use and bring out and develop? Weighing the way you can look at and say, hey, this character may not be the Joker but we can imagine how this character could have lead to a character like the Joker, down the road somewhere. So, to that I want to say, there are some elements, I’d say, of the character of the Joker himself that we see down the road that have not been present so far, either in Jerome or in Jeremiah. But those elements and characters are present in the new iteration of Jeremiah that comes out.”

The latest episode of Gotham, “Ace Chemicals,” airs this Thursday, February 21st, on FOX.

