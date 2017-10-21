Gotham, Supernatural & Arrow Ratings Are In

The ratings for some of Geekdom’s favorite shows are in, so how did they do?

Starting with Arrow, the CW-verse tentpole brought in 1.51 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the demo for its second week. That is slightly down from the season premiere (via TV By The Numbers). Arrow premiered to a 0.6 share and 1.6 million viewers last week, which was also down from last season’s opening episode. That show pulled in a 0.7 share and 1.9 million viewers.

Arrow is still getting its feet planted after a move to Thursday nights. The show was previously located in the 8 pm slot on Wednesdays, but was replaced by Riverdale and moved after Supernatural. Arrow is now in pretty steep competition with heavy hitters like Scandal and This Is Us, so that could be part of the issue.

Gotham meanwhile surpassed early estimates, pulling in a 0.9 share with 2.75 million viewers. That is down from the show’s 1.0 share and 3.2 million from the show’s season premiere, but share wise is up from earlier this season. The numbers haven’t been great this year for Gotham, as the premiere was already down from last season’s premiere of 1.3 shares and 3.9 million viewers.

Like Arrow though, the show was moved to a new night, and it seems to be having the same effect as its CW cousin. The show now airs on Thursday nights as opposed to Monday nights, though it is in the same time slot. That said it now faces equally stiff competition from shows like Grey’s Anatomy, Superstore, The Good Place, and Thursday Night Football. Not exactly a walk in the park.

As for Supernatural, it also beat early predictions with a 0.7 share and 1.90 million viewers. It stayed steady in its share but did drop from the premiere 2.1 million viewers, a number that didn’t change from last season’s premiere. This show has been a steady and consistent hit for CW, and that doesn’t look to change this season.

Supernatural airs on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the CW. Arrow airs on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. Gotham airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.