Green Lantern Star Finn Wittrock Teases Guy Gardner Costume

After quite some time in development, DC fans got their first major update surrounding HBO Max's Green Lantern series late last month, with confirmation that Finn Wittrock would be portraying Guy Gardner in the series. Wittrock, whose filmography includes American Horror Story and The Big Short, was definitely an unexpected choice for the Green Lantern, and fans have been curious to see exactly how he'll look in the character's signature costume. In a recent interview with Rotten Tomatoes, Wittrock revealed his early thoughts about how his live-action Guy Gardner costume could take place.

"I'm very interested to see quite how skin-tight this Green Lantern [suit] will be," Wittrock revealed, before adding that the comic costume has "not a whole lot of wiggle room."

Wittrock also provided an update on just how much he's seen of the costume and the early work on the series, revealing that filming is still a ways away.

"[I haven't] seen much," Wittrock explained. "It's still early, 'cause we don't start filming for a while."

While Wittrock is the first cast member to be publicly announced for Green Lantern so far, fans are still excited to see exactly how the rest of the series comes together. As executive producer Marc Guggenheim previously explained to ComicBook.com, the idea of the series taking a serialized approach will help tell its story in a strong way.

"I happen to believe -- and this is not a universally-held opinion -- that you can't do a ten-hour show or an eight-episode show, like an 8-hour movie," Guggenheim explained. "I don't think that works. When I see it done, there's always some flabby episodes in the middle. I think you have to approach it like a TV series and approach each episode like its own entity. Even though it's streaming, even though hopefully people will binge it, you've got to make each episode a satisfying meal. You've got to look at it with a different tempo than you would have in a two-hour movie."

You can check out the synopsis for HBO Max's Green Lantern below.

"From HBO Max, DC, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television comes a bold adaptation of the iconic comic book franchise, a saga spanning decades and galaxies. Green Lantern will depict the adventures of a multitude of Lanterns, including Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz, and Alan Scott — Earth’s first Green Lantern, who, true to the comics, is a gay man — and many more. The series will also include fan favorites such as Sinestro and Kilowog, and will also introduce new heroes to the ranks of the Green Lantern Corps."

