Greg Capullo Teases Brand New DC Comics Project With Scott Snyder

Few pairings have been as successful at DC Comics as Greg Capullo and Scott Snyder, and it appears the dynamic duo isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. The duo responsible for some of the biggest Batman books over the past few years, including The Court of Owls, DC Metal, and now Batman: Last Knight On Earth, will be reteaming once more it seems, as Capullo took to social media to share the news that he had just signed a new contract with DC Comics. He also took the opportunity to tease a bit of what’s to come with Snyder.

“In other news: I just signed a new contract with DC and am again teaming with @Ssnyder1835 to produce our biggest adventure yet! 🤘🏻✏️🤘🏻,” Capullo wrote on Twitter.

It didn’t take long for Snyder to chime in, though he was bummed that the two had signed to two different companies. “wait what I thought we were going to Marvel. I just signed…Shit.”

This is great news for DC fans, as anytime these two get together it’s always entertaining. Their current project, Batman: Last Knight On Earth, is a crazy post-apocalyptic tale where Batman is carrying a Joker head in a Lantern and trying to figure out how the world managed to get this way while he was gone.

Batman: Last Knight On Earth #1 is written by Scott Snyder and drawn by Greg Capullo and Jonathan Glapion, and you can check out the official description below.

“Bruce Wayne wakes up in Arkham Asylum. Young. Sane.

And…he was never Batman.

So begins this sprawling tale of the Dark Knight as he embarks on a quest through a devastated DC landscape featuring a massive cast of familiar faces from the DC Universe. As he tries to piece together the mystery of his past, he must unravel the cause of this terrible future and track down the unspeakable force that destroyed the world as he knew it…

From the powerhouse creative team of writer Scott Snyder and artist Greg Capullo, the team that reinvented Batman from the emotional depths of “Court of Owls” to the bombastic power of DARK NIGHTS: METAL, DC Black Label is proud to present the bimonthly, three-issue miniseries BATMAN: LAST KNIGHT ON EARTH, published at DC’s standard comic trim size.

This could be the last Batman story ever told…”

Batman: Last Knight On Earth #2 is in comic stores now.