Harley Quinn Springs Into Action in New Birds of Prey Photos

DC has played the Birds of Prey movie pretty close to the vest, with fans receiving their very first teaser for the anticipated film ahead of It: Chapter Two. Most of that teaser put the spotlight on Harley Quinn, with very quick snippets of footage shown from the actual film. Now thanks to some new photos from the set (via Just Jared) we’ve got another glimpse of the film, and once again the spotlight is on Margot Robbie, who is bringing her fan-favorite rendition of Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad to Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), and it seems she’s doing some flips on a car roof.

The new photos show Robbie doing a stunt on top of a car, as she flips on the roof and down to the hood of the vehicle. These photos are from the reshoots taking place in Los Angeles, and it seems some sort of car chase will be a part of the new footage. Where this takes place in the movie is anyone’s guess, but it looks like she pulled off the sequence without a hitch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently Robbie was also seen in other photos in a scene involving a motorcycle, so perhaps that is another extended part of this sequence. Here’s hoping we get to see more footage from the film soon.

While Harley is front and center of the campaign so far, the teaser trailer did give us some very quick glimpses of the rest of the characters, including Black Canary, Huntress, Black Mask, and more. The reshoots were done with Chad Stahelski of John Wick fame helping out with the fight scenes, and we’re hoping once it is all done the film will deliver on the promise of the concept, as the Birds of Prey team has always been a fan favorite in the comics.

That said, this version is a little different, and the biggest difference is Harley. The leadership role in the comics is often fulfilled by Batgirl, but the character hasn’t been introduced yet in the films, and with Robbie’s breakout Harley performance in Suicide Squad, it makes sense why they put her in the lead role.

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) hits theaters on February 7th, 2020.

Are you excited for Birds of Prey? let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things DC!