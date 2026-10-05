Lanterns Quietly Confirmed the True Thematic Story of the DCU That Was Right In Front of Us

Lanterns has ended its season, but the biggest twist the finale episode threw at viewers was its totally unconventional approach to wrapping up the deep character drama it had invested in. Instead of a big, bright battle between the Green Lantern power ring and the dreaded alien “Manhunter,” we got a much more muted climax comprised of several heartbreaking conversations between some very broken characters. It tied off almost every loose end that needed resolving, and that alone is a major feat, after all the intrigue Lanterns created around its many mysteries.

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However, while some viewers may be criticizing the way Lanterns handled its Season Finale, they may also be overlooking how the show echoes the larger thematic arc of the franchise. And that theme should now be clear to any fan who has watched each piece of DCU content.

Lanterns Confirms The DCU’s First Arc Is All About “Nature vs. Nurture”

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Lanterns Episode 8 “Dirt and Stars” saw John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) finally embrace his role as Green Lantern on his own terms, rebuking a lifetime of conditioning by his parents and the expectations of the Guardians, who were looking for a fully obedient human (unlike Hal Jordan) to represent the Green Lantern Corps. John chose to be Earth’s protector, minding threats like the last Manhunter (Noah Macon), while Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion) patrols the rest of Earth’s sector from space. The finale episode tied together so many other of the seasonal story arcs we saw in Lanterns, which examined how Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler), John Stewart, and even Noah Macon (Shea Pritchard) were affected by their respective upbringings. It worked well to establish how and why John Stewart becomes Earth’s Green Lantern, and also expands the foundation the DCU has been building with each new project in its “Gods and Monsters” phase.

Superman made a controversial change to lore when it was revealed that Superman’s Kryptonian parents, Jor-El (Bradley Cooper) and Lara (Angela Sarafyan), sent him to conquer Earth, instead of defend it. However, after Lanterns, it makes much more sense why James Gunn made the change: Superman choosing his identity and heritage as “Clark Kent” is a clear case of love and nurturing outweighing the “nature” of cultural identity. Supergirl examined a much more complicated version of the theme, with Kara Zor-El/Supergirl (Milly Alcock) making the controversial reveal that she has a much darker nature than her cousin, Superman, when she kills the villain (Krem) to protect the innocent nature of another girl (Ruthie). That film ended with Kara committing to life on Earth in the hope that Superman can nurture her into being more heroic.

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Even the other DCU TV shows have followed the theme of “Gods and Monsters.” The new DCU began with James Gunn’s animated series Creature Commandos; every episode of its first season focused on one character from “Task Force M” and their origin story, going from monstrous creation to proving themselves better than their nature (The Bride, Weasel, G.I. Robot, etc.). Peacemaker Season followed Superman with a multiverse story that examined whether or not Christopher Smith/Peacemaker (John Cena) would’ve turned out differently with better nurturing, only to reveal the twist that his family’s corrupted nature would’ve only made him worse (the big hero of Nazi world). Even Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, which predates DC Studios, still fits almost the same thematic mold as Creature Commandos (with several crossover characters, to boot).

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So far, it’s undeniable that, while individual projects may hit or miss with viewers, on the whole, the DCU is telling a consistent and connective thematic story. It will be very interesting to see if that thematic throughline hold with upcoming projects like Clayface (a Batman villain origin) and the highly anticipated Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow, which forces an uneasy alliance between Superman (David Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) to defend Earth against the alien menace Brainiac (Lars Eidinger).

Lanterns is now streaming Season 1 on HBO Max. Details on Season 2 can be found below! Are you liking the DCU and its interconnected stories? Let us know on the forum!