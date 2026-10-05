The Death of Batman Is DC Canon and It Proves the DC Universe Can Survive Without the Caped Crusader

Batman is the biggest name in comics, for better and for worse. He’s one of the most recognizable characters on the planet, his legend spreading across the globe since 1939. He’s a character that nearly any child will recognize and he’s so popular that even bad Batman media sells more than a lot of better media. He’s DC flagship character and they do their best to put him everywhere they can. In the comics, this means that he’s an omnipresent character. He always has numerous solo series, ongoing and mini, is a member of the Justice League, and is front and center for most of the publisher’s big events. It feels like there’s a school of thought at DC that without the Dark Knight, it all falls apart.

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A lot of fans wish it was otherwise. They’ve gotten tired of the Caped Crusader and would love to have a break from him. However, all of them still buy Batman. They keep the character successful, which keeps him in the spotlight. It’s one of those unfortunate cycles, but here’s the kicker – DC has proved that it doesn’t really need Batman. The death of Gotham City’s greatest character is canon to DC lore… on Earth-Two, the original DC Earth (which is still canon because of the history of Power Girl – I swear I’ve had a social life in the past, I just have really good memory retention). On this Earth, Batman lived a full life, one that ended and guess what – Earth-Two books got more successful.

The Death of Batman Was the Turning Point of a DC Universe

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

So, since I know people are going to read this that have no idea what Earth-Two is and why they should they care, I’m going to do my favorite thing – explain DC continuity and why it’s awesome actually. So, Earth-Two is the home of the original DC heroes. All of those books from 1938’s Action Comics #1 to 1956’s Showcase #4 took place there. It was the home of the Justice Society, and the originals of numerous DC heroes – Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Robin, the Flash, Green Lantern, the Atom, the Sandman, Hawkman, Hawkgirl, Mister Terrific, Doctor Mid-Nite – as well as others that you definitely haven’t heard of from the era.

So, Earth-Two’s Batman is the one that started it all. He’s the one who killed people, who carried a gun, who fought Solomon Grundy and the Joker and all the others. He recruited Dick Grayson and trained him. He and Robin met Superman and the three of them formed the World’s Finest team. He fought alongside the JSA and was part of the weird Batman adventures of the early ’50s. He’d end up falling in love with Catwoman as well, but the two would marry, their daughter Helena becoming the teen hero Huntress. He’d eventually retire, becoming Commissioner of the GCPD.

This Batman aged in real time almost and would die in 1979’s Adventure Comics #462. The Earth-Two characters had been getting their own book in the ’70s – All-Star Comics – and appeared in the various anthology books of the day. All-Star had ended the year before this issue came out, one that saw Bruce put on the costume one last time. A villain named Bill Jensen has found a way to defeat Justice Society and screams for Bruce Wayne to face him, leading to a showdown that sees Batman’s identity revealed, leading an enraged Jensen to lose control of his powers and kill the two of them.

Batman died, there was funeral and everyone was sad. Dick Grayson had been acting as an adult Robin since Bruce’s retirement and took up training Huntress. Grayson had been a member of the Justice Society in good-standing during this period, became a lawyer and ambassador. Power Girl mourned alongside her best friend Helena, the two of them working together and with Grayson in the years ahead. Batman had never really been all big a part of Earth-Two since their Silver Age return, so his death wasn’t all that important. In fact, you could argue that it presaged Earth-Two’s greatest success.

Roy Thomas, Stan Lee’s protege at Marvel, came to DC in the ’70s and he brought with him his boyhood love of Golden Age heroes. Unlike at Marvel, at DC he had access to all of them and didn’t have to invent their adventures, like he had on The Invaders. He became the Earth-Two guy, writing All-Star Squadron, the book that starred all of the Golden Age heroes during World War II, and the teen superhero book Infinity Inc., which was the Earth-Two version of Teen Titans. Earth-Two was honestly pretty popular back then, but Crisis on Infinite Earths ended the DC Multiverse, with the history of Thomas’s books rolled into the new DC Universe.

For years, Earth-Two events that involved Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, or Power Girl weren’t canon. Basically, some of the stuff happened, you just have to remove them. So, for years, there was no canon death of Batman. That changed back in 2005. No one gave Power Girl an origin in the 20 years since Crisis or least not one that stuck, and writer Geoff Johns just decided to make her original origin canon, positing that she slipped through the cracks like the other unique Earth-Two heroes and villains. This little change was a snowball’s effect to where we are now in DC canon.

This is both the most confusing part and the part that makes the most sense – everything is canon. Everything that has ever happened in a DC comic book happened, it was just overwritten. So the events of Earth-Two’s history all happened, but then it stopped existing, then a new version or two popped up, and now we’re where we are now with it. It happened, but it didn’t. So, we can say that not only has DC survived permanently killing off Batman, but got more popular in the years after his death. This is both a completely true statement as well as one that is false.

The Loss of Batman Wouldn’t Doom DC’s Heroes

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

There are some DC fans out there who fervently pray for the death of Batman every day. They’ve gone through Batman overload and would rather not have to ever see the character ever again. This is honestly understandable. I’ve been there. There’s just so much Batman, all the time, and he gets so much spotlight that he sucks the air out of the room. DC has this attitude that we need all the Batman we can have and it’s understandable; there have been years when the only thing that saved DC was Batman. However, that doesn’t mean that DC can’t survive without him.

On Earth-Two, specifically after the return of the Justice Society, Batman wasn’t the most important character – he was an old icon enjoying his retirement. Earth-Two was able to grow and change without him and fans were still invested. After his death, Earth-Two grew to new heights and only ended because DC overall wanted to take their heroes in a new direction. The death of the original Batman is a major moment, showing that DC could create a world without Batman and make it thrive. Who knows, maybe one day they’ll try again and we can see it in real time.

Do you want to see a DC Multiverse without a Batman? Do you want more Batman or less Batman? Sound off in the comments below.