Alan Tudyk Reportedly Voicing The Joker for ‘Harley Quinn’ Animated Series

DC Universe’s Harley Quinn animated series has found one of its biggest foes.

In a recent interview with DiscussingFilm, Diedrich Bader revealed that Alan Tudyk, who had been previously announced as part of the show’s cast, will be lending his voice talents to The Joker.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tudyk’s work includes Firefly and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. This marks the second DC Universe villain role that he has snagged, as he is already set to play Mr. Nobody in the live-action Doom Patrol series.

Kaley Cuoco will star as the series’ title character, with Bader playing Batman, Lake Bell playing Poison Ivy and Rahul Kohli most recently joining the cast as Scarecrow.

The Harley Quinn animated series was given a series order last November, and will hail from Dean Lorey and Powerless producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker.

The series’ cast also includes Ron Funches (Powerless), JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Jason Alexander (Seinfeld), Wanda Sykes (Black-ish), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Natalie Morales (Bojack Horseman), Jim Rash (Mike Tyson Mysteries), Diedrich Bader (Veep), Tony Hale (Arrested Development, Veep), Chris Meloni (Happy!, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit).

Harley Quinn, based on the DC characters, focuses on Harley Quinn who has finally broken things off once and for all with the Joker and attempts to make it on her own as the criminal Queenpin of Gotham City. The series features Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy and a whole cast of heroes and villains, old and new, from the DC Universe.

After debuting in Batman: The Animated Series, Harley Quinn’s popularity has skyrocketed and she has become a mainstay in DC comic books, video games, and TV shows.

What do you think of Tudyk’s Harley Quinn role? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Harley Quinn is expected to debut sometime in 2019, only on DC Universe.