Rahul Kohli Cast as Scarecrow in ‘Harley Quinn’ Animated Series

DC Universe’s Harley Quinn animated series is amassing quite the cast, and it looks like a DCTV veteran is one of them.

Rahul Kohli, who portrayed Ravi Chakrabarti on the Vertigo Comics-inspired iZombie, recently announced via Twitter that he will be lending his voice to Harley Quinn. As his tweet reveals, he will be lending his voice to Jonathan Crane/Scarecrow on the series.

Well I’ve been given the go ahead to let you guys know one of the new projects I’ve been working on! Mans is the voice of SCARECROW! #HarleyQuinn pic.twitter.com/LHpURZrbnl — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) October 11, 2018

Aside from his role on iZombie, Kohli’s filmography includes appearing as Jack Spheer on an episode of Supergirl, making Harley Quinn his latest of several DC Comics-inspired roles.

“You know what?” I don’t think superheroes are going anywhere anytime soon.” Kohli told ComicBook.com of his role on Supergirl. “I also shouldn’t say this, but there is still another company as well making a ton of comic book content, and a ton of indie books are being made into TV and film. So I didn’t feel like this was something I was missing out on doing iZombie, which in itself is a comic book.”

“I think the general feeling we all have, when looking back at Smallville and shows like that, is that they’re there for a long time.” Kohli continued. “They’re there for ten seasons it looks like. You probably expect those shows to last a lot longer than we expected iZombie to probably last. I’m happy to stick on iZombie and tell that story for as long as possible, and I think that by the time we are done with iZombie, there’s still going to be plenty of superhero stuff to jump on board.”

Harley Quinn will see its titular character (played by Kaley Cuoco) in a slew of adventures, after she breaks up with the Joker and strikes out on her own in this new, adult animated comedy. With the help of Poison Ivy and a ragtag crew of DC castoffs, Harley tries to earn a seat at the biggest table in villainy: the Legion of the Doom. It’s unclear if Scarecrow will be a member of these castoffs or of the Legion of Doom, but fans will surely be eager to find out.

The cast of Harley Quinn also includes Lake Bell, Wanda Sykes, Alan Tudyk, Ron Funches, Jason Alexander, Christopher Meloni, JB Smoove, Natalie Morales, Giancarlo Esposito, Jim Rash, Diedrich Bader, and Tony Hale.

Harley Quinn is expected to debut sometime in 2019 on DC Universe.