DC Announces Harley Quinn: Black + White + Red Anthology Series

It's hard to deny that Harley Quinn has made a pretty profound effect on the DC universe, starring in a beloved animated series, multiple big-screen blockbusters, and countless comic appearances. Even as her main ongoing series is marching towards its end (for now), it sounds like a slew of epic Harley stories are on the way. On Friday, DC Comics announced Harley Quinn: Black + White + Red, the publisher's newest Digital First series. The anthology series will span fourteen chapters, which will tell standalone stories reminiscent of Batman: Black and White. As the name suggests, each chapter will primarily be depicted in black and white, with red used strategically in each story.

The series will kick off with "Harleen: Red", a story set in the world of Stjepan Šejić's Harleen miniseries. Written and drawn by Šejić with lettering by Gabriela Downie, the title is currently available now on participating digital platforms.

Future chapters of Harley Quinn: Black + White + Red will enlist a wide array of comics favorites, including Harley Quinn co-creator Paul Dini; the team of Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti, and Chad Hardin; Saladin Ahmed and Javier Rodriguez; Tim Seeley and Juan Ferreyra; Erica Henderson, and Daniel Kibblesmith. It also will feature the DC writing debut of several beloved illustrators, including Mirka Andolfo, Dani, Joe Quinones, and Riley Rossmo.

“Harley Quinn: Black + White + Red is a great addition to our Digital First lineup,” Hank Kanalz, SVP of Publishing Strategy & Support Services, said. “Each story stands on its own, and this series gives our talent teams the freedom and flexibility to tell innovative stories that could be part of or separate from regular continuity. Everyone has a unique vision for Ms. Quinn—it'll be fun to see what their creativity delivers.”

“This is such a cool series with killer art,” Mark Doyle, DC Executive Editor, said in a statement. “Senior Editor Chris Conroy had the idea to riff on the classic Batman: Black & White series but to do it with Harley in that irreverent, fun way that only Harley can do—and DC Digital First seemed like the perfect format to tell these stories.”

The first chapter of Harley Quinn: Black + White + Red is available now on participating platforms such as readdc.com, Comixology, Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, and more. Future installments will be published every Friday, with Andolfo's arriving on July 3rd, Ahmed and Rodriguez's arriving on July 10th, and Seeley and Ferreyra's publishing on July 1Ams 7th. Keep scrolling to check out a preview of the chapter!