‘Harley Quinn’ Cast Includes Wanda Sykes, Jason Alexander, & More

DC Universe has announced the cast of its upcoming Harley Quinn animated series.

During a screening of the Titans pilot tonight at New York Comic Con, fans also got their first look at the series, which will star The Big Bang Theory‘s Kaley Cuoco as Harley (you can check out that teaser above) and Cuoco will be joined by an impressive cast including Lake Bell (In a World…, Wet Hot American Summer series, Childrens Hospital), Alan Tudyk (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Powerless), Ron Funches (Powerless), JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Jason Alexander (Seinfeld), Wanda Sykes (Black-ish), Giancarlo Esposito (Bob Roberts, Breaking Bad), Natalie Morales (Bojack Horseman), Jim Rash (Mike Tyson Mysteries), Diedrich Bader (Veep), Tony Hale (Arrested Development, Veep), Chris Meloni (Happy!, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit).

As fans may recognize, several of those actors have already done work for DC. Tudyk and Funches both appeared in Powerless, Meloni in Man of Steel, and Espositio in Batman: Assault on Arkham. Esposito in particular has expressed interest in more comic book work, saying that he would have liked to appear in Suicide Squad had he been given the chance to reprise his Assault on Arkham role.

Not much in the way of plot information is available for Harley Quinn but based on what we do know it seems that the story will take a cue from Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti, and Chad Hardin’s comic book run as part of the New 52 as well as DC Rebirth. You can check out the synopsis below.

“Harley Quinn, based on the DC characters, focuses on Harley Quinn who has finally broken things off once and for all with the Joker and attempts to make it on her own as the criminal Queenpin of Gotham City. The series features Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy and a whole cast of heroes and villains, old and new, from the DC Universe.”

Harley Quinn comes from Powerless producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker along with Dean Lorey and Cuoco, who will produce through her Yes, Norman Productions.

