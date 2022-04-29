Harley Quinn Is the Queen of the Ring In This PX Exclusive Funko Pop

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Harley Quinn is back in Funko Pop form, and she's a Stone Cold Stunner. The figure appears to be inspired by a 2020 Queen of the Ring storyline from the DC Comics Harley Quinn comic book series, which saw Harley join an underground wrestling troupe. It features Harley in her wrestling attire holding a "Like a Boss" championship belt.

This particular Harley Quinn Funko Pop is a Previews Exclusive, which means that it will be available in limited quantities at comic book shops and specialty retailers. You can pre-order it online here at Entertainment Earth for $14.99 (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SPRINGFREE22 at checkout").

On a related note, Season 3 of the Harley Quinn animated series is hitting HBO Max this summer, and fans are revving up after nearly two years of waiting. Star Kaley Cuoco also said that Season 3 will see Harley and Ivy (Lake Bell) still going strong, even as things get more insane in the series. She also said that the relationship between the two is the focal point of the season.

"They are living life, loving each other, fighting..." Cuoco said. "Their relationship is the main focal point of this season, and it's hilarious and actually really, really sweet."

Keeping Harley and Ivy together in Season 3 is something that co-showrunner Justin Halpern previously confirmed was an important part of the series going forward after the end of Season 2, which saw the two characters finally get together.

"When we were talking about where a third season could go, the first thing we both said is, 'We don't want to do a third season where it feels like the stakes are [whether] Harley and Ivy stay together," Halpern said before the show's renewal. "It's much more interesting to do a show about how you navigate these very different personalities being in a relationship. And what are the fun things that can come out of that? What are the outside influences that can make that relationship tough but without the stakes being, 'Are they going to break up? Are they not?' So yeah, if there's a third season, which I hope there will be, the stakes will not be, 'Are Harley and Ivy going to stay together?' They're a couple."

Harley Quinn stars Kaley Cuoco as Harley; Lake Bell as Poison Ivy, Cheryl, and Barbara; Alan Tudyk as Joker, Clayface, Calendar Man, Doctor Trap, and Condiment King; Tony Hale as Doctor Psycho and Felix Faust; Ron Funches as King Shark; Jason Alexander as Sy Borgman; Matt Oberg as Kite Man; and J.B. Smoove as Frank the Plant.

If you haven't signed up for HBO Max yet, you can try it out here.