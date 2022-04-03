Watch Steve Austin Nail Kevin Owens With a Stunner at WrestleMania 38

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin nailed Kevin Owens with a Stone Cold Stunner in the closing moments of WrestleMania 38 Night One on Saturday night, winning his first match in 19 years. What was supposed to be just a talk show segment turned into a No Holds Barred match when Owens revealed he had simply tricked “The Texas Rattlesnake” into getting him into a ring in the main event of WrestleMania. Austin accepted and a referee ran down to make it official.

After beating Owens in and out of the ring (while downing a few beers), Austin finally tossed Owens back into the ring. He tossed back a few more beers, only for Owens to pop up and nail him with a Stunner for a two count. Owens then grabbed a steel chair, missed his swing attempt and walked right into a Stunner from the WWE Hall of Famer. After the match was over, Austin nailed Owens with yet another Stunner.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A STONE COLD STUNNER IN 2022 !!! THIS IS BEAUTIFUL TO SEE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/XPQDtDOxzF — Piñata Farms: The Meme App (@pinatafarms) April 3, 2022

Owens, after ranting about his hatred of Texas for weeks, openly called out Austin to be his guest on a special edition of The KO Show in mid-March. Austin responded with a video, saying, “For 19 years I’ve had to live with that defeat knowing my time was up,” Austin said. “Kevin Owens, I want to thank you for waking up something up deep inside me that I’ve kept buried for 19 years. Ever since you started running that damn mealy mouth of yours talking about the state of Texas, the great state of Texas, you got my attention. And why would you want to do that Kevin? I can think of two reasons. One, you are one dumb son of b—. Or two, you are looking to get your a— kicked by “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. Whether you want to call this a KO Show, a match, a fight, a brawl, whatever. I will guarantee you this, in Dallas, Texas, where I started my career at WrestleMania, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin is going to open up one last can of whoopa— on you, Kevin Owens. And that’s the bottom line because Stone Cold said so.”

He then appeared on The Rich Eisen Show and explained why he would be appearing at WrestleMania. Austin initially retired from wrestling following his match with The Rock at WrestleMania XIX in 2003.

“This opportunity comes up, Kevin Owens starts running me down and gets my attention,” Austin said. “It was a thing where, I kind of said, ‘I’m never going to get in the ring again.’ In this business, never say never. I said I would never get in, but prompted by the right person at the right time, hell, I wish he would have pissed me off a little sooner than he did to give me more time to prep. Once you step into the ring, it’s like stepping onto a football field, that’s where business happens. We don’t know what it’s going to escalate to. I’ve been working on my conditioning. Had it been anywhere else other than Jerry’s Place….it’s a two-night event, WrestleMania is biggest show of the year, to be part of that is really special to me. I’m doing this for me. I’m going out there to have a damn blast. I’m gonna have fun and I’m gonna wear these two fists out on Kevin Owens. I’m sure he’s going to get some to because he’s had an amazing career. I’m glad he pissed me off when he did.”